App-based cab drivers across Maharashtra have threatened a 'Chakka Jam' on July 23 if their demands remain unmet. Led by Dr. Keshav Kshirsagar, the protest is backed by MP Praniti Shinde and concerns fare, jobs and rights.

App-based cab drivers across Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur have warned of a major protest called 'Chakka Jam' on July 23, if their demands are not addressed by the Maharashtra government during a key meeting on July 22.

The very next day, on July 24, the drivers, along with other gig workers and union members, plan to lead a massive protest march to the Mantralaya, the state secretariat in Mumbai.

These back-to-back demonstrations are being organised to press for long-pending demands, including fare regulation, commission caps, and social security. The protest is being led by union chief Dr. Keshav Nana Kshirsagar, who is currently on an indefinite hunger strike.

The warning comes after years of delays and unfulfilled promises from authorities. At the center of this protest is Dr. Keshav Nana Kshirsagar, the leader of the gig workers' union, who is on a hunger strike that began four days ago.

What are the drivers demanding?

Cab drivers are demanding three main things:

Fair fare regulation so that they get proper pay. Limits on commissions taken by app companies. Social security, such as insurance and pension support, for gig workers like them.

Drivers say that without these basic rights, many are struggling to earn enough to live. They also say that the government has promised action many times but has not delivered.

Praniti Shinde raises the issue in Parliament

Solapur MP Praniti Sushilkumar Shinde has written a formal letter to the Maharashtra government supporting the cab drivers and gig workers. In the letter dated July 19, she warns that public protests could grow stronger if the government continues to ignore the issue.

Her letter highlights the problems faced by:

Farmers

Disabled people

Widows

Poor women

Workers in the unorganised sector

She notes that workers like farmers and gig workers have not received fair support in terms of MSP + 20% for crops, or proper help with jobs, education or healthcare. She says this failure has led to the growing unrest across the state.

Ongoing hunger strike adds pressure

Dr. Kshirsagar has already completed four days of indefinite fasting. He earlier suspended a planned shutdown on July 19 to give the government time to respond. But he made it clear: if there is no serious action on July 22, the July 23 'Chakka Jam' will go ahead across major cities.

His message is simple, "If we are betrayed again, the protest will intensify."

What happens if the demands are ignored?

If the government fails to meet the drivers' demands, it could lead to major disruption for commuters in cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur. These are some of Maharashtra’s busiest cities, and a large-scale cab strike would impact daily life, office-goers, airport traffic, and emergency transport.

So far, the government has not issued an official response to either the hunger strike or the protest warning.

With less than a day left before the final meeting, pressure is mounting on the state government to act. The hunger strike and the open support from MP Praniti Shinde have given new strength to the drivers' movement.

If nothing changes on July 22, Maharashtra may witness a serious transport crisis the next day. For now, all eyes are on what decision the government makes and whether it listens to the voices that have been ignored for far too long.