Maharashtra: BJP leaders introduce Private Member Bill in Assembly to tackle love jihad and forced conversions

Mumbai: In a crucial step to address concerns over religious conversions and Love Jihad in Maharashtra, BJP leaders Atul Bhatkhalkar and Sudhir Mungantiwar have presented a Private Member Bill in the ongoing budget session of the Maharashtra Assembly. The proposed legislation aims to establish strict legal provisions against forced religious conversions and those occurring after marriage.

Speaking to the media about the bill, Sudhir Mungantiwar highlighted its importance in preventing situations where individuals are forced or pressured into converting to another religion. He stressed that the bill aims to tackle not just forced conversions but also unilateral religious conversions that take place in the context of marriage.

The proposed bill outlines strict legal measures, making it a criminal offense to convert individuals of any religion forcibly. Mungantiwar added that if the bill is taken up for discussion in the assembly, he intends to propose stringent educational initiatives to raise awareness and prevent such practices.

The proposed bill prescribes imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of Rs 15,000 for forced conversions. In cases where the victim is a woman, a person from the Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe, or an individual deemed vulnerable, the punishment may extend to five years of imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh. The bill is expected to be tabled at a later stage during the ongoing assembly session.

Earlier this year, the Maharashtra government formed a high-level committee to address concerns related to forced conversions and love jihad. Led by the Director General of Police, the seven-member panel includes representatives from various departments such as women and child welfare, minority affairs, law and judiciary, social justice, special assistance, and home affairs. The committee has been tasked with providing recommendations for legislation to curb such practices.

