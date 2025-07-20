A video showing Maharashtra's Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate playing rummy in the Assembly has sparked outrage. Opposition leaders, including Rohit Pawar and Supriya Sule, have demanded his resignation amid a severe farm crisis.

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate is facing sharp criticism after a video appeared online showing him playing a rummy game on his mobile phone during a session of the state legislative assembly.

The BJP Leader has denied playing any game on his mobile phone during a session of the state legislature. Criticising the Opposition leaders for sharing an 'incomplete video', he reportedly said why would I play on phone knowing that there are camera in Assembly.

The video was shared by Rohit Pawar, an MLA from the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). It quickly went viral and led to widespread anger, especially at a time when the state is dealing with a serious farming crisis.

Minister Manikrao Kokate's explanation

Manikrao Kokate denied wrongdoing and gave his version of what happened. He said, "Someone had downloaded a game on my phone. I was trying to skip it. The Upper House was adjourned and I took out my phone to check YouTube. While doing that, someone recorded the video."

He claimed the video clip was taken out of context and shortened to look bad. "This is the opposition’s trick. They won't succeed," he said.

Rohit Pawar slams Kokate and government

Rohit Pawar, who is the grandnephew of Sharad Pawar, strongly criticised Kokate and the ruling alliance of BJP, the Ajit Pawar faction of NCP, and Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena.

He said, "Eight farmers are dying by suicide every day. Still, the Agriculture Minister has time to play rummy. The government is doing nothing without asking the BJP."

In a post on X, he added, "Farmers are demanding crop insurance, loan waivers, and better prices. But ministers are busy playing games. Come visit the fields of poor farmers once, Maharaj."

Opposition's resignation demands

Many opposition leaders joined Rohit Pawar in demanding that Kokate step down.

Supriya Sule, a Member of Parliament from the Sharad Pawar group, said, “The Agriculture Minister was playing rummy while 750 farmers died by suicide in the last three months. He should resign. If not, the Chief Minister should remove him.”

She also pointed out that the same government has spoken out against online games for harming families. “Isn’t this hypocrisy?” she asked.

Maharashtra farmers' crisis

Ambadas Danve, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, said, "Some areas in Maharashtra have too much rain. Others have too little. Crops are damaged, and farmers are worried. At such a time, the Agriculture Minister is being careless."

He added that Kokate should be removed from his post for at least a month.

NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad also mocked the minister by posting a picture online showing him as the brand ambassador of rummy games, with the caption, "Farmers, forget guarantees… play rummy."