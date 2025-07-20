NCP-SP leader Rohit Pawar echoed the criticism, highlighting the minister's misplaced priorities amid the state's agricultural crisis. Sule will seek clarification from Rahul Gandhi regarding his allegations of rigged Maharashtra elections.

New Delhi: After attending the all-party meeting, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MP Supriya Sule on Sunday called for the resignation of Maharashtra's Agriculture Minister, Manikrao Kokate following the release of a video showing him playing rummy on his mobile during a session of the state legislature. Sule criticised the minister, pointing out that while 750 farmers had committed suicide in the past three months, the minister is engaged in playing games.



She urged the Chief Minister to take action and remove him from his position if he does not resign. Speaking to the reporters, Supriya Sule said, "A video of the Agriculture Minister of Maharashtra has come out. When the House was in session and the debate was underway, he was playing rummy on his mobile...750 farmers have committed suicide in three months and the Agriculture Minister of Maharashtra is playing these games. He should resign for this dirty act; otherwise, the Chief Minister should remove him."



When asked about Rahul Gandhi's statement that Maharashtra elections were stolen, Sule said, "...I will meet him (Rahul Gandhi) in Parliament tomorrow. I will definitely seek more details about what the argument the Congress is giving." Gandhi earlier alleged that the Maharashtra assembly election held in November 2024 was "rigged" and claimed that the same would be repeated in the Bihar assembly polls due later this year.



Meanwhile, NCP-SP leader Rohit Pawar also shared a video of Maharashtra's Agriculture Minister playing a game on his mobile during a legislative session and criticised him for his lack of attention to the state's pressing agricultural issues. Pawar pointed out that while 8 farmers are committing suicide daily and numerous agricultural concerns remain unresolved, the minister had time for leisure.

<br>In a post on X, Rohit Pawar wrote, "Since the Nationalist faction in power cannot do anything without consulting the BJP, even with countless agricultural issues pending and 8 farmers committing suicide daily in the state, the Agriculture Minister, with nothing else to do, seems to have time to play rummy." <br><br>He also urged the government to listen to farmers' demands for crop insurance, loan waivers, and price support, and also asked, ‘Will these ministers ever hear the desperate plea of farmers?’ "Will these misguided ministers and the government ever hear the desperate plea of farmers demanding crop insurance, loan waivers, and price support: "Come to the fields of poor farmers sometimes, Maharaj"?," the post reads.</p>