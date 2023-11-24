Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Maharani Review: Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko shines in comedy entertainer; Read

    The Malayalam movie Maharani, starring Roshan Mathew and Shine Tom Chacko, hit theatres today (Nov 24). The movie is directed by G. Marthandan

    Maharani Review: Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko shines in comedy entertainer; Read
    The Malayalam movie Maharani, starring Roshan Mathew and Shine Tom Chacko, hit theatres today (Nov 24). The movie is directed by G. Marthandan. The film unfolds a rural tale set in the Alappuzha region, where Director G. Marthandan aims to portray the complexities of love and the societal issues it gives rise to, all while infusing a comedic touch. The film's success lies in its ability to resonate with the audience in the theater, effectively conveying the nuances of love and its impact on social dynamics.

    The performance of the stars is the highlight of the film. Roshan Mathew and Shine Tom Chacko, who play brothers Aji and Viji, really sizzle on screen.  Roshan prepares many moments that make the audience laugh away from the usual serious roles. Shine Tom Chacko delivers a slightly louder performance than usual mannerisms. 

    Johnny Antony, who plays the father of the protagonists, gives a great performance as usual. And Harishree Ashokan's performance is worth mentioning. Balu Varghese, Jafar Idukki, Gokulan, Kailash, Ashwath Lal, Appunni Shashi, Unni Lalu, Adil Ibrahim, Raghunath Paleri, Pramod Veliyanad, Nisha Sarang, Sminu Sijo, Shruti Jayan, Gauri Gopan, Priya Kottayam and Sandhya Manoj were the other lead roles. 

    The film's screenplay was done by Ratheesh Ravi, known for his work on films like 'Ishq'' Unlike his previous projects, Maharani entertains the audience with a narrative style that diverges from the norm. The other crew includes S. Lokanathan in cinematography, Naufal Abdullah in image editing, and Sujith Raghav in art direction. The Maharani team succeeds in providing a captivating experience for the audience, combining play and action throughout the two-and-a-half hours of the film.

