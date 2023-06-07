Maharaja's College forged documents case: Police register case against former student K Vidya

The Ernakulam police recorded the statement of the Maharaja's college principal over the forged documents issued to a former student K Vidya. The principal denied any help given to Vidya. Meanwhile, a non-bailable case has been booked against the accused.

Palakkad: The Ernakulam police recorded the statement of the Maharaja's college principal over the forged documents issued to a former student K Vidya. The principal denied any help given to Vidya. The case has been handed over to Agali police, Palakkad.

Meanwhile, a non-bailable case has been booked against the accused Vidya. The Kochi police said that since the incident happened in the jurisdiction of Agali, the Agali police can check the document and take further action.

Vidya allegedly presented a forged document during the interview process at Attappady Government College, claiming prior experience as a guest lecturer at Maharaja's College. The college administration found anomalies in the document and immediately alerted Maharaja's College, which raised suspicions. The college administration then reported the incident to the police. It is important to note that Vidya is a graduate of Maharaja's College.

According to reports, Vidya allegedly used "forged documents" to obtain similar jobs at colleges in Kasaragod and Palakkad.

Vidya has been accused of document forgery by the Ernakulam Central Police, in violation of IPC Sections 471 and 465. The probe will now shift to the local police stations in Attappady and Kasaragod because the incident did not take place within the purview of Ernakulam Central Station.

Meanwhile, the Ernakulam District Congress Committee alleged that an SFI state leader was behind the forgery of the certificates.