Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharaja's College forged documents case: Police register case against former student K Vidya

    The Ernakulam police recorded the statement of the Maharaja's college principal over the forged documents issued to a former student K Vidya. The principal denied any help given to Vidya. Meanwhile, a non-bailable case has been booked against the accused.

    Maharaja's College forged documents case: Police register case against former student K Vidya anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 7, 2023, 9:27 AM IST

    Palakkad: The Ernakulam police recorded the statement of the Maharaja's college principal over the forged documents issued to a former student K Vidya. The principal denied any help given to Vidya. The case has been handed over to Agali police, Palakkad. 

    Meanwhile, a non-bailable case has been booked against the accused Vidya. The Kochi police said that since the incident happened in the jurisdiction of Agali, the Agali police can check the document and take further action. 

    Vidya allegedly presented a forged document during the interview process at Attappady Government College, claiming prior experience as a guest lecturer at Maharaja's College. The college administration found anomalies in the document and immediately alerted Maharaja's College, which raised suspicions. The college administration then reported the incident to the police. It is important to note that Vidya is a graduate of Maharaja's College.

    According to reports, Vidya allegedly used "forged documents" to obtain similar jobs at colleges in Kasaragod and Palakkad. 

    Vidya has been accused of document forgery by the Ernakulam Central Police, in violation of IPC Sections 471 and 465. The probe will now shift to the local police stations in Attappady and Kasaragod because the incident did not take place within the purview of Ernakulam Central Station.

    Meanwhile, the  Ernakulam District Congress Committee alleged that an SFI state leader was behind the forgery of the certificates.

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2023, 9:27 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    18-year-old girl rape and murdered in Mumbai hostel, prime suspect reportedly ends life

    18-year-old girl rape and murdered in Mumbai hostel, prime suspect reportedly ends life

    Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify into severe cyclonic storm; IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Kerala anr

    Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify into severe cyclonic storm; IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Kerala

    Kerala news LIVE Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr

    Kerala news LIVE: Maharaja's College forged documents case accused booked

    Explained Why 'Varunastra' packs a deadly knockout punch

    Explained: Why 'Varunastra' packs a deadly knockout punch

    Germany says its submarine maker TKMS could win $5.8 billion deal for 6 next-gen stealth boats

    Germany hints its submarine maker TKMS could win $5.8 billion deal for 6 next-gen stealth boats

    Recent Stories

    From Sacred Games to The Family Man: Glance at IMDb's Top 6 popular Indian web series vma

    From Sacred Games to The Family Man: Glance at IMDb's Top 6 popular Indian web series

    18-year-old girl rape and murdered in Mumbai hostel, prime suspect reportedly ends life

    18-year-old girl rape and murdered in Mumbai hostel, prime suspect reportedly ends life

    Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify into severe cyclonic storm; IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Kerala anr

    Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify into severe cyclonic storm; IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Kerala

    Will Priyanka Chopra star opposite NTR Jr in Prashanth Neel's upcoming pan-Indian film ? vma

    Will Priyanka Chopra star opposite NTR Jr in Prashanth Neel's upcoming pan-Indian film ?

    Kerala news LIVE Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr

    Kerala news LIVE: Maharaja's College forged documents case accused booked

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon