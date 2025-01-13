Mahakumbh: Smooth traffic flow ensured for Paush Purnima and Makar Sankranti with new routes

The Traffic Police have announced a detailed traffic plan for the upcoming Paush Purnima and Makar Sankranti festivals at the Sangam Mela. The plan includes designated parking areas for vehicles arriving from different locations and specific entry and exit routes for devotees.

In view of the Paush Purnima and Makar Sankranti festivals, the Traffic Police have devised comprehensive traffic plan to ensure smooth movement and safety of the devotees visiting the Mela area. The plan includes traffic diversions and parking arrangements for all vehicles entering the Mela region.

Notably, the entry route to the Sangam Mela area will be through Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Black Road), while the exit route will be via Triveni Marg. During the major bathing festivals, the Akshayavat Darshan will remain closed for visitors.

Vehicles can be parked at designated parking areas

Parking lots for vehicles coming from Jaunpur include:

- Chini Mill Parking

- Purva Surdas Parking, Garapur Road

- Samyamai Temple Kachar Parking

- Badra Saunoti Rahimapur Marg, Northern/Southern Parking

Vehicles from Jaunpur will be parked here and the devotees will walk via the Old GT Road to enter the Mela region.

Vehicles coming from Varanasi will be parked at:

- Mahua Bagh Police Station Jhusi Parking (Akhada Parking)

- Saraswati Parking, Jhusi Railway Station

- Nageshwar Temple Parking

- Gyan Ganga Ghat, Chatnagar Parking

- Shiv Mandir Ustapur, Mahmoodabad Parking

Vehicles from Varanasi will be parked here and the devotees will walk through Chatnagar Road to enter the Mela region.

Vehicles coming from Mirzapur will be parked at:

- Devrakh Uparhar Parking, Northern/Southern

- Tent City Parking, Madanua/Mawaiya/Devrakh

- Omex City Parking

- Gaziya Parking, Northern/Southern

Vehicles from Mirzapur will be parked here and the pilgrims will walk via Arail Bandh Road to enter the Mela region.

Vehicles coming from Rewa-Banda-Chitrakoot will be parked at:

- Navprayagam Parking, Eastern/Western/Expansion

- Agricultural Institute Parking, Yamuna Patti

- Mahewa Purab/Paschim Parking

- Meerkhpur Kachar Parking

Vehicles from Rewa-Banda-Chitrakoot will be parked here and the devotees will walk via Old Rewa Road and New Rewa Road through Arail Bandh to enter the Mela region.

Vehicles coming from Kanpur-Kausambi will be parked at the following parking lots:

- Kali Extension Plot No. 17 Parking

- Allahabad Degree College Ground Parking

- Dadhikando Ground Parking

Vehicles from Kanpur-Kausambi will be parked here and th3 devotees will walk via GT Jawahar Chauraha and Kali Marg to enter the Mela region.

Vehicles coming from Lucknow-Pratapgarh will be parked at the following sites:

- Gangeshwar Mahadev Kachar Parking

- Nagvasuki Parking

- Bakshi Bandh Kachar Parking

- Bada Bagda Parking 01/02/03

- IERT Parking, Northern/Southern

Vehicles from Lucknow-Pratapgarh will be parked here and the pilgrims will walk via Nawas Ki Marg to enter the Mela region.

Vehicles coming from Ayodhya-Pratapgarh will be parked at:

- Shiv Baba Parking

Vehicles from Ayodhya-Pratapgarh will be parked here and the devotees will walk via Sangam Lower Marg to enter the Mela region.

Pedestrian Routes for Devotees and Bathers to Enter and Exit the Mela Region:

Entry route to Sangam: Devotees/bathers will enter from GT Jawahar, go to Kali Road, use the Kali Ramp, and walk via the Sangam Upper Route to reach Sangam.

Exit route from Sangam: Devotees will exit through the Akshayvat route, and follow the Interlocking Return Route via Triveni Marg to return to their destinations.

Latest Videos