Following widespread demand, Indian Railways has begun supporting smooth travel amid flight cancellations and an additional rush during the winter season. 89 special train services (more than 100 trips) across multiple zones, starting today, will run in the next three days. This will help support smooth travel and ensure adequate connectivity amid rising demand for rail travel.

Central Railway Special Services

Central Railway will operate 14 Special train services to cater to increased passenger demand. These include Train No. 01413/01414 Pune-Bengaluru-Pune on 6 and 7 December; 01409/01410 Pune-Hazrat Nizamuddin-Pune on 7 and 9 December; 01019/01020 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus(LTT)-Madgaon-LTT on 7 and 8 December; 01077/01078 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus(CSMT)-Hazrat Nizamuddin-CSMT on 6 and 7 December; 01015/01016 LTT-Lucknow-LTT on 6 and 7 December; 01012/01011 Nagpur-CSMT-Nagpur on 6 and 7 December; 05587/05588 Gorakhpur-LTT-Gorakhpur on 7 and 9 December; and 08245/08246 Bilaspur-LTT-Bilaspur on 10 and 12 December.

South Eastern Railway Operations

South Eastern Railway has planned special trains to handle the surge in demand following recent flight cancellations. These include Train No. 08073/08074 Santragachi-Yelahanka-Santragachi, with 08073 leaving Santragachi on December 7, and 08074 returning from Yelahanka on December 9. Train No. 02870/02869 Howrah-CSMT-Howrah Special will run with 02870 departing Howrah on December 6, and 02869 departing CSMT on December 8. Train No. 07148/07149 Cherlapalli-Shalimar-Cherlapalli will operate with 07148 departing Cherlapalli on December 6, and 07149 departing Shalimar on December 8.

South Central Railway Special Trains

To manage the extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway is operating three special trains today, December 6 2025. Train No. 07148 from Cherlapalli to Shalimar, Train No. 07146 from Secunderabad to Chennai Egmore, and Train No. 07150 from Hyderabad to Mumbai LTT departed today.

Eastern Railway Services

Eastern Railway will operate special train services between Howrah, Sealdah and major destinations. Train No. 03009/03010 Howrah-New Delhi-Howrah Special will run with 03009 departing Howrah on December 6, and 03010 departing New Delhi on December 8. Train No. 03127/03128 Sealdah-LTT-Sealdah Special will operate with 03127 leaving Sealdah on December 6, and 03128 departing LTT on December 9.

Western Railway Special Trains

Western Railway will operate seven special trains to meet the increased travel demand. These include Train No. 09001/09002 Mumbai Central-Bhiwani Superfast Special (bi-weekly), operating every Tuesday and Friday from Mumbai Central between 9 and 30 December and every Wednesday and Saturday from Bhiwani between 10 and 31 December, totalling 14 trips. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Ratlam, Mandasor, Nimach, Chittaurgarh, Bhilwara, Bijainagar, Nasirabad, Ajmer, Kishangarh, Jaipur, Gandhi Nagar Jaipur, Bandikui, Alwar, Rewari, Kosli and Charkhi Dadri stations in both directions. Train No. 09003/09004 Mumbai Central-Shakur Basti Superfast Special will run daily except Tuesday and Friday from Mumbai Central between 8 and 29 December, and daily except Wednesday and Saturday from Shakur Basti between 9 and 30 December, totalling 32 trips, with bookings opening on December 6. Train No. 09730/09729 Bandra Terminus-Durgapura Superfast Special will run with 09730 departing Bandra Terminus on December 8 and 09729 departing Durgapura on December 7, with bookings opening on December 6. This train comprises First AC, AC-2 Tier, AC-3 Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

Additional Services from Gorakhpur

In response to increased passenger demand, Indian Railways will operate additional services from Gorakhpur. Train Nos. 05591/05592 Gorakhpur-Anand Vihar Terminal-Gorakhpur will run for two trips, with departures from Gorakhpur on 7 and 8 December and from Anand Vihar Terminal on 8 and 9 December. Train Nos. 05587/05588 Gorakhpur-LTT-Gorakhpur will run with departures from Gorakhpur on December 7 and from LTT on December 9.

East Central Railway Winter Specials

To facilitate winter travel from Bihar, East Central Railway will operate special trains from Patna and Darbhanga to Anand Vihar Terminal. Train Nos. 02309/02310 Patna-Anand Vihar Terminal-Patna will run with departures from Patna on 6 and 8 December and from Anand Vihar Terminal on 7 and 9 December. Train Nos. 02395/02396 Patna-Anand Vihar Terminal-Patna will operate with 02395 leaving Patna on December 7 and 02396 leaving Anand Vihar Terminal on December 8. Train Nos. 05563/05564 Darbhanga-Anand Vihar Terminal-Darbhanga will run with 05563 departing Darbhanga on December 7 and 05564 departing Anand Vihar Terminal on December 9.

North Western Railway Services

North Western Railway will operate two Special Fare Special trains on a one-trip basis to clear the extra rush of passengers during the upcoming travel period. Train No. 04725 Hisar-Khadki Special will depart from Hisar on December 7 2025, while the return service, Train No. 04726 Khadki-Hisar Special, will depart from Khadki on December 8 2025. North Western Railway will also run a one-trip Special Fare Special Train No. 09729 Durgapura-Bandra Terminus Special, departing Durgapura on December 7 2025. The return service, Train No. 09730 Bandra Terminus-Durgapura Special, will leave Bandra Terminus on December 8 2025.

North Central Railway Services

For the convenience of passengers, North Central Railway will operate special trains between Prayagraj and New Delhi. Train No. 02417 will depart from Prayagraj on 6th and 8th December, returning as Train No. 02418 from New Delhi on 7th and 9th December, with a total of two trips in each direction. Similarly, Train No. 02275 will depart from Prayagraj on December 7, returning as Train No. 02276 from New Delhi on December 8, operating one trip each way.

Northern Railway and Other Special Services

Northern Railway will run the 02439 New Delhi-Shaheed Captain Tushar Mahajan Udhampur Vande Bharat on December 6 2025, along with the corresponding 02440 Udhampur-New Delhi Vande Bharat on the same date, ensuring faster and more comfortable travel between the national capital and Jammu & Kashmir.

To facilitate long-distance movement between the North and West, train 04002 New Delhi-Mumbai Central will operate on December 6 2025, while the return service 04001 Mumbai Central-New Delhi will run on December 7 2025.

Northern Railway will also connect Delhi with Southern Railway through the 04080 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Central special, scheduled for December 6 2025.

Strengthening regional mobility in the South Central Railway network, train 07703 Chalipalli-Jalimar will operate on December 7 2025.

To manage the winter rush, a special train will run between Durg and Hazrat Nizamuddin. Train 08760 will depart Durg on December 7 2025, and Train 08761 will depart Hazrat Nizamuddin on December 8 2025. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)