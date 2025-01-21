Mahakumbh safety measures: Yogi Govt's swift action prevents major fire disaster at Mela

A fire caused by an LPG cylinder during cooking at the Mahakumbh Mela was quickly contained due to the fire brigade's rapid response and extensive fire safety preparations.

The Yogi government’s fire safety preparations at Mahakumbh were key in preventing a major incident when a fire broke out on Sunday, with timely measures averting a potential disaster.

Mahakumbh Mela’s Nodal Chief Fire Officer, Pramod Sharma, confirmed that the fire, caused by an LPG cylinder during cooking, was swiftly controlled thanks to the fire brigade’s prompt response, arriving within two minutes of being informed about the incident.

He added: "The fire rapidly engulfed straw huts, prompting the Fair Control Room to alert the Kotwali Jhusi fire station and nearby units via RT sets. Recognizing the severity, additional fire vehicles were dispatched. Despite three cylinder blasts during the operation to extinguish the fire, fire personnel bravely rescued 25-30 people and safeguarded 200-300 temporary pandals by spraying water."

A total of 45 fire brigade vehicles were deployed, and the fire was fully controlled after 1.5 hours of relentless efforts. Remarkably, no lives were lost. The swift response of fire units, arriving within two minutes of the alert, was key in averting a major disaster.

The rescue operation was led by Deputy Director Fire Aman Sharma and Chief Fire Officer Pramod Sharma, who were on the ground throughout the incident. Their leadership was instrumental in managing the crisis effectively.

The Yogi government’s proactive approach to fire safety at the Mahakumbh has been a key factor in preventing such accidents. The fair area, which attracts lakhs of Kalpvasis and crores of devotees, has been equipped with an extensive fire safety infrastructure.

In total, 50 fire stations and 20 fire posts have been set up throughout the fairground. Additionally, 4,300 fire hydrants have been strategically deployed to handle any emergency.

The Fire department was allocated a budget of Rs 66.75 crore, while the overall budget for fire safety equipment and vehicles amounts to Rs 131.48 crore. This investment has made a significant difference in ensuring the safety of the millions attending the event.

More than 351 fire fighting vehicles of various types and over 2,000 trained personnel have been stationed across the Mahakumbh. Each Akhara’s tents have also been equipped with fire safety gear.

In preparation for the event, dozens of mock drills were organized in collaboration with NDRF and SDRF, ensuring that all personnel were well-prepared to respond to emergencies.

