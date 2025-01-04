Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi govt strengthens security measures with increased vigilance

Increased security measures at the Mahakumbh under CM Yogi Adityanath led to the questioning of four foreign nationals. Three were cleared after document verification, while one was sent back due to an expired visa. Read more here.

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi govt strengthens security measures with increased vigilance
Author
Asianet Newsable English
First Published Jan 4, 2025, 11:52 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 4, 2025, 11:52 AM IST

Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, extensive arrangements are being made for the safety of devotees at the Mahakumbh. Special attention is being given to suspicious individuals, with security forces maintaining strict surveillance. In this regard, Mahakumbh police recently questioned four foreign nationals. 

The individuals, hailing from Russia, Germany, and Belarus, had their necessary documents thoroughly checked. After verifying the documents, three of the foreigners were allowed to continue their stay, as their paperwork was in order. However, one individual was sent back due to an expired visa.

CM Yogi has instructed officials to ensure all necessary arrangements for a safe Mahakumbh. Following this, security measures have been strengthened in the area. Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Dwivedi, mentioned that vigilance has been increased for the safety of devotees, with Mahakumbh police remaining on alert 24/7. They are closely monitoring both local and foreign citizens. The police are conducting multiple levels of checks to ensure the safety of every devotee.

In this context, four foreign nationals were questioned after being found suspicious. Among them were a Russian citizen, a German national, and two individuals from Belarus. Their necessary documents were examined, and the paperwork of the German and Belarusian nationals was found to be in order, allowing them to go free.

However, the fourth individual, Andre from Moscow, Russia, had an expired visa and passport. As a result, he was sent back to Russia. The Senior Superintendent of Police emphasized that the entire Mela area is under constant surveillance, and anyone found involved in suspicious activities will not be spared.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Delhi Elections 2025: BJP releases first list of 29 candidates, Parvesh Verma to challenge Kejriwal gcw

Delhi Elections 2025: BJP releases first list of 29 candidates, Parvesh Verma to challenge Kejriwal

Bengaluru: BBMP orders demolition of over 400 illegal buildings in Mahadevapura, KR Puram vkp

Bengaluru: BBMP orders demolition of over 400 illegal buildings in Mahadevapura, KR Puram

Uttar Pradesh Hamirpur man accuses wife, mother-in-law of harassment, demands action in final plea before suicide WATCH snt

UP: Hamirpur man accuses wife, mother-in-law of harassment; demands action in final plea before suicide| WATCH

My perception of India has changed French woman lauds Ayodhya police for making her feel safe (WATCH) snt

'My perception of India has changed': French woman lauds Ayodhya police for making her feel safe (WATCH)

Mahakumbh 2025: Six-colored e-passes launched for devotee safety and smooth management

Mahakumbh 2025: Six-colored e-passes launched for devotee safety and smooth management

Recent Stories

Delhi Elections 2025: BJP releases first list of 29 candidates, Parvesh Verma to challenge Kejriwal gcw

Delhi Elections 2025: BJP releases first list of 29 candidates, Parvesh Verma to challenge Kejriwal

Bank Holidays 2025: Check out full list of holidays across India THIS year NTI

Bank Holidays 2025: Check out full list of holidays across India THIS year

HDFC to Tata: Top 15 mutual funds for 2025 that can give you high returns gcw

HDFC to Tata: Top 15 mutual funds for 2025 that can give you high returns

AUS vs IND, Sydney Test: Bumrah suffering from back spasm, confirms Krishna; monitored by medical team snt

AUS vs IND, Sydney Test: Bumrah suffering from back spasm, confirms Krishna; monitored by medical team

Bengaluru: BBMP orders demolition of over 400 illegal buildings in Mahadevapura, KR Puram vkp

Bengaluru: BBMP orders demolition of over 400 illegal buildings in Mahadevapura, KR Puram

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon