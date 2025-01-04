Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi govt strengthens security measures with increased vigilance

Increased security measures at the Mahakumbh under CM Yogi Adityanath led to the questioning of four foreign nationals. Three were cleared after document verification, while one was sent back due to an expired visa. Read more here.

Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, extensive arrangements are being made for the safety of devotees at the Mahakumbh. Special attention is being given to suspicious individuals, with security forces maintaining strict surveillance. In this regard, Mahakumbh police recently questioned four foreign nationals.

The individuals, hailing from Russia, Germany, and Belarus, had their necessary documents thoroughly checked. After verifying the documents, three of the foreigners were allowed to continue their stay, as their paperwork was in order. However, one individual was sent back due to an expired visa.

CM Yogi has instructed officials to ensure all necessary arrangements for a safe Mahakumbh. Following this, security measures have been strengthened in the area. Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Dwivedi, mentioned that vigilance has been increased for the safety of devotees, with Mahakumbh police remaining on alert 24/7. They are closely monitoring both local and foreign citizens. The police are conducting multiple levels of checks to ensure the safety of every devotee.

In this context, four foreign nationals were questioned after being found suspicious. Among them were a Russian citizen, a German national, and two individuals from Belarus. Their necessary documents were examined, and the paperwork of the German and Belarusian nationals was found to be in order, allowing them to go free.

However, the fourth individual, Andre from Moscow, Russia, had an expired visa and passport. As a result, he was sent back to Russia. The Senior Superintendent of Police emphasized that the entire Mela area is under constant surveillance, and anyone found involved in suspicious activities will not be spared.

Latest Videos