Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi government launches toll-free helpline for pilgrims

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a toll-free helpline and a dedicated mobile app to assist pilgrims traveling by train to the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. This initiative aims to provide easy access to train schedules, arrival information, and other rail-related services, ensuring a smooth pilgrimage experience.

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi government launches toll-free helpline for pilgrims gcw
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 30, 2024, 5:40 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 30, 2024, 5:40 PM IST

Anticipating a massive influx of devotees for Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, the Uttar Pradesh government, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, has launched a toll-free helpline for train passengers. The Prayagraj Division Railway has introduced the helpline, to ensure smooth and hassle-free travel experiences for the millions of pilgrims.

Notably, it is the first time such a service is available specifically for this event. The helpline, which will go live on November 1, is designed to help devotees easily access information about train schedules, arrivals, and other rail-related services.

In addition to this, the Prayagraj Railway Division is enhancing accessibility through a dedicated mobile app specifically for Mahakumbh. Along with the railway website, this app will serve as a one-stop resource, offering devotees convenient access to information and assistance to make their pilgrimage as smooth as possible.

The Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh is making every effort to ensure the upcoming Mahakumbh in Prayagraj is a grand and spiritual experience. Preparations are in full swing, especially in the Prayagraj Railway Division, where about 992 trains will operate from nine stations to handle the large number of devotees. 

According to Railway Division PRO Amit Singh, a toll-free helpline, 18004199139, has been set up to help pilgrims with train schedules, station details, ticket counters, shelter locations, and more. The helpline will be available from November 1.

For the first time, this helpline will provide information in Hindi, English, and other regional languages, ensuring support for pilgrims from across India. Information on special trains and stations for the Mahakumbh will also be accessible on the Indian Railways website. 

Additionally, the Railway Division is working on a dedicated Mahakumbh mobile app, which will soon be available to provide essential details about the event, Prayagraj, and train services for the convenience of all visitors.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Over 1,100 Vedacharyas join CM Yogi for grand Saryu aarti at Deepotsav PHOTOS gcw

Over 1,100 Vedacharyas join CM Yogi for grand Saryu aarti at Deepotsav (PHOTOS)

CM Yogi lights diyas of faith at Ram Lalla Temple for a historic Deepotsav gcw

CM Yogi lights diyas of faith at Ram Lalla Temple for a historic Deepotsav

Autonomous surface vessel 'Matangi' completes first leg of 'Sagarmala Parikarma' from Mumbai to Karwar gcw

Autonomous surface vessel 'Matangi' completes first leg of 'Sagarmala Parikarma' from Mumbai to Karwar

Deepawali with CM Yogi: Vantangiya community gears up for a memorable celebration gcw

Deepawali with CM Yogi: Vantangiya community gears up for a memorable celebration

Aaditya Thackeray schools Jaishankar on foreign policy, trolled for 'making reels with laser eyes' jibe (WATCH) shk

Aaditya Thackeray schools Jaishankar on foreign policy, trolled for 'making reels with laser eyes' jibe| WATCH

Recent Stories

Over 1,100 Vedacharyas join CM Yogi for grand Saryu aarti at Deepotsav PHOTOS gcw

Over 1,100 Vedacharyas join CM Yogi for grand Saryu aarti at Deepotsav (PHOTOS)

CM Yogi lights diyas of faith at Ram Lalla Temple for a historic Deepotsav gcw

CM Yogi lights diyas of faith at Ram Lalla Temple for a historic Deepotsav

Autonomous surface vessel 'Matangi' completes first leg of 'Sagarmala Parikarma' from Mumbai to Karwar gcw

Autonomous surface vessel 'Matangi' completes first leg of 'Sagarmala Parikarma' from Mumbai to Karwar

7 Foods to avoid if you have migraines RTM

7 Foods to avoid if you have migraines

Easy tips for storing gold jewelry at home RTM

Easy tips for storing gold jewelry at home

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon