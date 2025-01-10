MahaKumbh 2025: Yogi Adityanath inaugurates 'Kala Kumbh' showcasing 150 years of Kumbh's heritage

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Kala Kumbh exhibition in Sector 7, showcasing Uttar Pradesh's art, culture, and archaeological heritage. The exhibition features displays of artworks, temple replicas, and documentation of historic Kumbh events, including administrative insights from past Kumbh events in Prayagraj.

MahaKumbh 2025: Yogi Adityanath inaugurates 'Kala Kumbh' showcasing 150 years of Kumbh's heritage
Author
Asianet Newsable English
First Published Jan 10, 2025, 5:31 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 10, 2025, 5:31 PM IST

On Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Kala Kumbh in Sector 7. After opening the UP State Pavilion, CM Yogi visited the Kala Kumbh, a unique camp created by the Uttar Pradesh Culture Department, located right across from the pavilion.

Amidst various cultural displays on the premises, the Chief Minister formally inaugurated the site by cutting the ribbon. During his visit, he examined the artworks showcased in the hall and engaged with 3D videos highlighting aspects of Kala Kumbh.

Following this, the Chief Minister proceeded to the exhibition hall, where he admired the distinctive artworks, temple replicas, and thematic exhibitions.
Praising the initiative, he described Kala Kumbh as an authentic documentation of the Kumbh's developmental journey. On this occasion, Principal Secretary of Tourism and Culture, Mukesh Meshram, presented the Chief Minister with a memento.

The Kala Kumbh is a remarkable exhibition showcasing the art, culture, and archaeology of Uttar Pradesh, along with records of historic Kumbh events.

Spanning approximately 5 acres within the fairgrounds, the Kala Kumbh features an exhibition gallery and a stage for cultural performances. The gallery displays photographs, replicas, and exhibits tracing the journey of Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, monuments of Uttar Pradesh, protected heritage sites, manuscripts, and artefacts.

The state's cultural heritage is brought to life through archaeological and archival evidence, with comprehensive documentation, images, and historical references to Kumbh events.

A key highlight of the Kala Kumbh is the section dedicated to the historical perspective of Mahakumbh. This eighth segment of the exhibition delves into administrative insights from all Kumbh events held in Prayagraj between 1866 and 1954, presented through government letters, records, and official documents. This section includes reports, correspondences, administrative orders, and other records, offering a comprehensive view of Kumbh over the last 150 years.

Authentic archival material showcases the systemic measures, infrastructural developments, and economic strategies undertaken during each Kumbh, making it a treasure trove of historical documentation.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi Adityanath inaugurates UP state pavilion, celebrating cultural and tourism diversity

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi Adityanath inaugurates UP state pavilion, celebrating cultural and tourism diversity

'Damage control': Congress mocks PM Modi's 'not a God' remark in first-ever podcast with Nikhil Kamath shk

'Damage control': Congress mocks PM Modi's 'not a God' remark in first-ever podcast with Nikhil Kamath

Kerala: Income Tax raid uncovers Rs 380 cr tax evasion and money laundering at Al Muqtadir Jewellery dmn

Kerala: Income Tax raid uncovers Rs 380 cr tax evasion and money laundering at Al Muqtadir Jewellery

GST portal crashes ahead of filing deadline: Chaos for taxpayers AJR

GST portal crashes ahead of filing deadline: Chaos for taxpayers

Himachal Pradesh businessman shocked by Rs 210 crore electricity bill after paying Rs 2,500 last month vkp

Himachal Pradesh businessman shocked by Rs 210 crore electricity bill after paying Rs 2,500 last month

Recent Stories

Tata Nexon CNG Review: Know price, new features, specifications, engine color and more RBA

Tata Nexon CNG Review: Know price, new features, specifications, engine color and more

PM Narendra Modi's YouTube channel earns THIS every month; Read on ATG

PM Narendra Modi's YouTube channel earns THIS every month; Read on

Los Angeles Wildfire Devastation: SHOCKING satellite images of Malibu, Altadena and other areas RBA

Los Angeles Wildfire Devastation: SHOCKING satellite images of Malibu, Altadena and other areas

Woman removes cleric's turban at Tehran airport, use it as hijab in protest for confronting her dmn

Woman removes cleric's turban at Tehran airport, use it as hijab in protest for confronting her (WATCH)

Vishal health update: Know how actor quit smoking and drinking RBA

Vishal health update: Know how actor quit smoking and drinking

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon