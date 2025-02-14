Mahakumbh 2025: Tripura CM, family take holy dip in Triveni Sangam

Tripura CM Dr. Manik Saha took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam at Mahakumbh 2025 with his family. He shared his experience on social media, expressing the spiritual significance of the event and praying for Tripura's peace and prosperity.

Mahakumbh 2025: Tripura CM, family take holy dip in Triveni Sangam
Author
Asianet Newsable English
Published: Feb 14, 2025, 9:20 AM IST

On the auspicious occasion of Mahakumbh 2025, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam along with his family on Thursday, seeking divine blessings. The Chief Minister bathed in the sacred confluence of Maa Ganga, Maa Yamuna, and the invisible Maa Saraswati, earning spiritual merit on this sacred occasion.

After the bath, CM Dr Manik Saha shared his experience on his official social media handle, writing, “Today, I had the privilege of taking a holy dip at Mahakumbh, Prayagraj. The sacred waters, divine energy, and spiritual ambience made this an unforgettable experience.”

He further expressed that witnessing the deep faith of crores of devotees and experiencing the spiritual energy of Mahakumbh 2025 was truly special.

Dr Saha stated that he prayed to Maa Ganga for the prosperity and peace of Tripura. He emphasized that the holy dip in Sangam purifies life and grants spiritual tranquility.

