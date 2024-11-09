The upcoming Mahakumbh 2025 will showcase a significant shift as the 13 prominent akharas of Sanatan Hindu Dharma, a major attraction for devotees, embrace eco-friendly practices inspired by the Yogi government’s vision for a sustainable event. Traditionally dedicated to preserving ancient religious customs, these akharas are now aligning tradition with environmental responsibility, incorporating initiatives for ecological preservation into their practices.

As the Yogi government prepares for the grand celebrations, these akharas, known for their pivotal role in promoting Sanatan Hindu Dharma, will be seen integrating green initiatives into their rituals, symbolizing a harmonious blend of tradition and ecological mindfulness.

The Yogi government is committed to making the Prayagraj Mahakumbh a plastic-free and environmentally friendly event. While the Kumbh Mela administration is actively working towards this goal, the agenda of the akharas and saints now also includes environmental conservation alongside promoting Sanatan Dharma. During a meeting of the Akhara Council at Niranjani Akhara’s headquarters in Prayagraj on October 5, 2024, a resolution was passed emphasizing environmental preservation.

The Council's president, Mahant Ravindra Puri, highlighted the importance of protecting nature, stating that humanity depends on it. This Mahakumbh, the saints will spread awareness among people about environmental conservation. Additionally, a plan is in place to encourage the use of leaf plates and clay utensils instead of plastic and thermocol, promoting sustainable practices among saints and devotees.

The origin of the 13 akharas can be traced back to the forces organized by Adi Shankaracharya, who gathered young individuals from intellectual Brahmin and warrior Kshatriya backgrounds to form a defense for the nation and its culture. For centuries, these akharas have followed their traditional path within Sanatan Dharma. However, significant change emerged with the Yogi government's grand, divine, and clean Kumbh in 2019.

For the first time, saints from marginalized and Dalit communities have been elevated to prominent positions within these akharas. This shift began when Kanhaiya Prabhu Nand Giri of Juna Akhara, from a Dalit background, was appointed as a Mahamandaleshwar in 2019.

Continuing this tradition, over 450 saints from marginalized and Dalit backgrounds will receive titles such as Mahamandaleshwar, Mahant, and Mandaleshwar in this Mahakumbh. Juna Akhara alone, under the guidance of patron Mahant Hari Giri, plans to honor 370 such saints, with an organized list already prepared.

Shri Mahant Durgadas of Shri Panchayati Akhara Udasin Nirvana confirmed similar plans to elevate Dalit saints in his akhara, while Mahant Jamuna Puri, Secretary of Shri Panchayati Akhara Maha Nirvani, credits Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's inclusive vision as an inspiration behind this change. According to him, preserving Sanatan Dharma requires connecting with marginalized communities worldwide, recognizing their contribution, and honoring their role in the spiritual legacy.

The akharas are seen as symbols of both Shiva and Shakti, with reverence for the divine feminine deeply embedded in their traditions. Women have played an integral role in upholding Sanatan Dharma, and their contributions were especially celebrated during the Kumbh held in Prayagraj in 2019, where many female saints were elevated to the esteemed position of Mahamandaleshwar.

Mahant Rajendra Das, Secretary of the Nirmohi Ani Akhara, highlighted that in the last Kumbh, eight foreign women were granted the title of Mahant, marking a significant step toward empowering women within the spiritual realm.

This Mahakumbh, the role of female saints is set to expand even further. Plans are underway for 53 women saints to be honored with titles such as Mahant and Mahamandaleshwar, reflecting a growing emphasis on women's leadership in the spread of Sanatan Dharma across all regions.