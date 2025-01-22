Mahakumbh 2025: Swami Giri hails Yogi Adityanath as modern-Day Harshvardhan

Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj of Juna Akhara has lauded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the grand and successful organization of Mahakumbh 2025. Swami Giri praised CM Yogi Adityanath, comparing him to two great rulers of ancient India, Harshvardhan and Vikramaditya. He remarked that Yogi Adityanath has carried forward the tradition of these great rulers into the modern era.

Swami Giri emphasized that Yogi Adityanath is a man of action and determination, and his leadership has taken Mahakumbh to new heights.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj said that the future of India looks toward Yogi Adityanath. He expressed that India has many aspirations, hopes, and expectations from him, and that the world is watching him. "Yogi Adityanath possesses the courage, vision, and fearlessness required for leadership," Swami Giri said. "He is an invincible man, rich in determination." He further noted that the grandeur of Mahakumbh, the magnificent gathering, and excellent management were all the results of Yogi Adityanath's relentless efforts.

Swami Giri Ji Maharaj also extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he described as the 'Rashtra Rishi' of India, stating that under his guidance, Yogi Adityanath has elevated Mahakumbh to unparalleled heights. He acknowledged that CM Yogi has worked tirelessly to manage the vast influx of devotees and has ensured that every aspect of the event is meticulously planned and executed.

"We are truly overwhelmed to have such a ruler and administrator," Swami Giri remarked. "Today, the Sun of Sanatan culture is astonishing the world with its rays. India's acceptance on the global stage has grown, and the world is getting attracted to Mahakumbh."

He also commended the special management and high-level arrangements visible at Mahakumbh, with a focus on ensuring the safety and comfort of the millions of devotees attending the event.

Swami Giri highlighted the green, clean, and holy atmosphere that is becoming a reality under Yogi Adityanath’s leadership.

Swami Giri Ji Maharaj emphasized that Mahakumbh has gained worldwide recognition and has been declared a cultural intangible heritage by UNESCO. "This event showcases divinity and supernatural elements," he said, "and the efforts of Yogi Adityanath are praiseworthy and exemplary. His resolution is pure." He also noted that Mahakumbh has become a model for world-class arrangements, even with limited resources, and serves as an example for governments across the world on how large-scale events can be successfully managed.

Describing Mahakumbh as a victory of Sanatan culture, Swami Giri highlighted that the event symbolizes the divinity of India’s Arsha tradition. "This festival symbolizes the journey from man to Narayan and from living beings to Brahma," he explained. He also described Mahakumbh as a celebration of social harmony, emphasizing that it brings together people from different castes, religions, and sects, bound by the unifying thread of faith. "It is a confluence of purity and culture on the banks of the Ganga," Swami Giri added. "Bathing in the Ganga represents the purity of the soul and social harmony."

