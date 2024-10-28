Mahakumbh 2025: Stunning facade lighting to transform Prayagraj’s ancient temples

Prayagraj is preparing for the Mahakumbh by installing façade lighting on historic temples and landmarks. This initiative aims to enhance the city's beauty and promote night tourism during the event.

During the upcoming Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, millions of devotees and tourists from around the world are expected to visit Kumbh City. To make this grand event truly unforgettable, extensive preparations are underway to decorate the city’s roads, squares, walls, temples, and bridges. A key part of this effort involves the installation of façade lighting on several historic temples and landmarks across Prayagraj.

Known as the "City of Temples," Prayagraj is home to many ancient temples that serve as spiritual and cultural landmarks, drawing visitors from near and far. As part of the preparations for Mahakumbh, the Yogi government is giving these revered sites a stunning new appearance.

The Regional Tourism Officer Aparajita Singh said, "Façade lighting is being installed at five prominent temples: Maa Alop Shankari Devi Temple, Shri Shankar Viman Mandapam Temple, Shri Hanuman Niketan Temple in Civil Lines, Shringi Rishi Temple in Shringverpur Dham, and Nagvasuki Temple.

Also Read | Ayodhya’s Deepotsav 2024: Live coverage across India via LED walls and vans

Additionally, the historic fort and Shastri Bridge on the Yamuna's banks will also feature this artistic lighting. An administrative approval of Rs 18.94 crore has been secured for the project."

Unlike standard lighting, façade lighting is designed to artistically highlight the architectural beauty of buildings after sunset, transforming them into captivating attractions.

While general lighting focuses on illuminating a structure, façade lighting uses techniques such as spotlights, floodlights, landscape spotlights, recessed downlights, track lights, linear lights, and panel lights to accentuate architectural features.

Also Read | Yogi govt's Mahakumbh 2025 plan: Youth, community to bolster Prayagraj's security

The illuminated temples and landmarks will present a spectacular sight for devotees and tourists visiting the Mahakumbh, thereby promoting night tourism in Prayagraj.

Latest Videos