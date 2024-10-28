Yogi govt's Mahakumbh 2025 plan: Youth, community to bolster Prayagraj's security

The Maha Kumbh Police has undertaken various initiatives to safeguard the devotees and tourists during the Maha Kumbh, including dividing the event into seven security zones.  A key focus is community policing, with targeted efforts to engage youth in maintaining security.

Yogi government Mahakumbh 2025 plan: Youth, community to bolster Prayagraj's security
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Oct 28, 2024, 3:51 PM IST

As part of its ongoing efforts to ensure a grand and secure Maha Kumbh 2025, the Uttar Pradesh government headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is focusing on community policing. The government seeks to motivate the youth and the people at large to join the community police, leveraging social media and other organisations.

Young people are being encouraged to stay alert to their surroundings and report any suspicious activities to the police, making security a shared responsibility between law enforcement and the citizens of Prayagraj.

Advanced surveillance measures, including AI-enabled CCTV cameras monitored through the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC), will be used to keep an eye on potential threats. 

Additionally, 10 different security operations will be conducted within the fairgrounds. Community policing is being integrated to further strengthen the security framework, with efforts to engage the public, especially the youth, through social media and other channels. 

With young people actively participating, the Mahakumbh Police will have an extended network of vigilance across the city, enhancing safety for all. 

SSP Mahakumbh Rajesh Dwivedi emphasized that the youth will play a significant role in organizing Mahakumbh. "They will participate as volunteers, helping to promote the event through digital media and assisting the police with crowd management, including the movement of pilgrims and tourists. A detailed action plan has been prepared and will be implemented soon", he remarked.

He highlighted that community involvement is crucial for the security of any large event. To ensure the safety of Mahakumbh, the world’s largest mass gathering, the cooperation of local citizens is essential—especially the youth, who are actively present throughout the district, he added. 

Young people are encouraged to report any suspicious activities they notice, whether on social media or in any part of the area. Efforts are underway to raise awareness among the youth about key safety measures for themselves, as well as for visiting devotees and tourists.

Various private organizations and institutions are collaborating with the police to support this initiative. Local-level engagement, including seminars and street plays, is being used to motivate young people to contribute to safety efforts alongside law enforcement.

