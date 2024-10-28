Ayodhya’s Deepotsav 2024: Live coverage across India via LED walls and vans

Ayodhya prepares for a spectacular Deepotsav with diyas illuminating Ram ki Paidi. The event will be broadcast live globally, with LED screens throughout the city ensuring everyone can witness the celebration.

Preparations for the eighth Deepotsav are nearing completion, with the work of placing diyas on Ram ki Paidi in the final stages. Now, Ayodhya and the world await the evening of October 30, when the city of Lord Shri Ram will create history once again.

This extraordinary event will be witnessed globally, as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the Information Department to arrange a live telecast of the entire celebration. LED walls and LED vans are being set up across the city to showcase the splendor of Deepotsav. Besides, a dedicated center has been established for media coverage.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, preparations are in full swing to make this year's Deepotsav more magnificent than ever. The city's roads are adorned with flower garlands and vibrant lights.

All the programs scheduled at Ram Ki Paidi on Deepotsav will be broadcast live on Doordarshan and social media platforms. LED screens have been set up throughout the city, allowing everyone to enjoy this grand event from any location.

District Information Officer Santosh Dwivedi stated that to showcase the grandeur of the Deepotsav event to Ayodhya and the world, LED walls and LED vans are being arranged at 20 locations across the city.

“LED walls have been installed near key sites, including Ayodhya Kotwali, Hanumangarhi, Valmiki Bhawan, Post Office, Tulsi Smarak Bhawan, Karsevakpuram, Media Center, Tedhi Bazaar Chauraha, Railway Station, Vidya Kund, Saket Petrol Pump, Deenbandhu Netralaya Workshop, and Hanuman Gufa. Additionally, LED vans will be stationed at various other locations, such as the bus stand, Sahadatganj, Naka, Devkali Bypass, Saket, and Udaya,” he shared.

He added that, to accommodate journalists arriving from across the country and around the world, the Information Department has established a media center covering 10,000 square feet within the Ram Katha Museum complex in Ayodhya. This center, now fully operational, offers seating for around 500 journalists.

A cafeteria will be available for refreshments, and the center is equipped with internet and WiFi, along with four large LED screens to assist print and electronic media personnel in gathering information for this historic event.

