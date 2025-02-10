Mahakumbh 2025: Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang takes holy dip in Sangam, prays for peace and harmony

Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang became the first Chief Minister from Northeast India to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam during the Mahakumbh 2025. He described the experience as transformative and expressed gratitude to PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath. Karnataka's Deputy CM also participated in the sacred ritual.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, becoming the first Chief Minister from Northeast India to participate in this historic event. Describing the sacred bath as a transformative experience, he expressed that the moment brought him profound peace and spiritual elevation.

He remarked that it was his great fortune to be part of this divine gathering, where the unwavering faith and devotion of lakhs of devotees has created an incredibly inspiring atmosphere.

Tamang expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the opportunity to join Mahakumbh 2025 and take a dip in Triveni Sangam.

He was joined by a 135-member delegation from Sikkim, who also performed the sacred ritual at Sangam.

Chief Minister Tamang commended the exceptional arrangements made by the Prayagraj administration and extended his special thanks to Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and other officials. He offered prayers with the holy waters of Triveni Sangam, wishing for religion, peace, and harmony to prevail across the nation.

Karnataka Deputy CM also takes holy dip in Sangam

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and his family took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam on Sunday during the Prayagraj Mahakumbh Mela. He expressed his joy at being part of this grand spiritual gathering, organized on a historic scale after 144 years.

