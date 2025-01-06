Mahakumbh 2025: Shri Panchayati Niranjani Akhada's grand entry with Lord Kartikeya's flag

The Shri Panchayati Niranjani Akhada made a grand entrance into the Mahakumbh camps, with a procession featuring Naga sannyasis, elephants, horses, and camels. The procession, led by the sacred Dharma Dhwaj, was greeted with reverence and enthusiasm by Prayagraj residents.

Shri Panchayati Niranjani Akhada, another of the 13 Akhadas, established under the inspiration of Adi Shankaracharya to uphold Dharma, made its majestic entry into the Mahakumbh camps as pat of the tradition on Saturday.

Carrying the sacred flag of Lord Kartikeya, the procession was a spectacle to behold, drawing thousands of Prayagraj residents to the streets. Devotees and locals welcomed the sages and saints with showers of flowers at various points along the route, celebrating the momentous occasion with reverence and enthusiasm.

The cantonment entry procession of Shri Panchayati Niranjani Akhada, established in 726 AD under the inspiration of Adi Shankaracharya, began its ceremonial entry into the Mahakumbh camps from the Baghambari Gaddi Math in Prayagraj. Leading the procession was the sacred Dharma Dhwaj, symbolizing the Akhada’s spiritual legacy.

Following the Dhwaj (flag), a group of Naga sannyasis marched with silver umbrellas, sticks, spears, and swords, escorting the deity Lord Kartikeya's chariot. Behind them, accompanied by drums and music, came a magnificent entourage featuring Naga sannyasis riding elephants, horses, and camels. The grand spectacle offered rare and captivating sights for the city’s residents, drawing admiration and reverence from all who witnessed it.

The procession began at the Baghambari Gaddi Math and passed through Bharadwajpuram’s Labor Chauraha and Matiara Road, finally reaching the Alopi Devi Temple. At the temple, the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation had prepared intricate rangoli designs and organized floral showers to welcome the procession.

The group of Naga sannyasis was accompanied by Akhada Parishad President Shri Ravindra Puri, who marched alongside other saints and sages. He emphasized that unity and harmony are the core principles of the Niranjani Akhada. He also highlighted that the Mahakumbh camps serve as centers for spiritual education and initiation for monks.

On this occasion, the Niranjani Akhada will initiate thousands of new Naga sannyasis, who will dedicate their lives to protecting and upholding Sanatan Dharma in the years to come.

As per tradition, Anand Akhara also joined the camp entry procession of Niranjani Akhara. The procession followed a structured order with Acharyas, Mandaleshwars, and Mahamandaleshwars of the Akhadas leading the way.

Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Kailashanand Giri of Niranjani Akhara, Peethadheeshwar Balbir Giri of Baghambari Gaddi, Sadhvi Niranjana Jyoti and hundreds of saints and sages were walking on foot and riding chariots in the entry procession.

City officials and Mela Authority representatives welcomed the saints with garlands and floral showers. The procession crossed the pontoon bridge and entered the Akhada campus of the Mahakumbh.

Amidst traditional music, chanting of mantras, and rituals, the presiding deity of the Akhada, Lord Kartikeya, was ceremonially installed at the camp. The event concluded with resounding chants of "Har Har Mahadev" and "Ganga Maiyya Ki Jai" by the assembled saints and devotees.

The grand festival of Sanatan Dharma and Indian culture, Mahakumbh, is set to take place on the banks of Sangam in Prayagraj under the Yogi government’s leadership. One of the most awaited attractions of the Mahakumbh is the entry of the Akhadas of sages and saints into the Mela area.

