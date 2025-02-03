Mahakumbh 2025: Saints and sadhus praise CM Yogi for grand arrangements on Basant Panchami

Saints and devotees gathered at Triveni Sangam for a grand Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami during Mahakumbh 2025, praising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's arrangements. Prominent saints lauded the spiritual atmosphere and the government's support for the event.

On the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami in Mahakumbh 2025 on Monday, Akharas led a grand Amrit Snan as saints and devotees gathered at Triveni Sangam, praising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's arrangements. Several prominent saints from across the country expressed their appreciation for the arrangements.

"On this holy festival of Basant Panchami, the world turns its gaze toward India, drawn by our rich spiritual values and social harmony. India's global influence continues to rise through Yoga and Ayurveda, reflecting our ethos of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'—seeing the world as one family. Let us also pledge to plant more trees and reduce plastic use for a sustainable future."

— Juna Akhara Peethadheeshwar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj

"On this sacred Basant Panchami, Sanatanis worship Maa Saraswati as Akharas take the holy dip. Only a leader who truly understands religion can honor such traditions—and no one embodies this better than Yogi Ji."

— Acharya Mahamandaleshwar and Niranjan Peethadheeshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj, Niranjani Akhara

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ensures grand spiritual arrangements for Amrit Snan, with full government support. Akharas take the holy dip at Triveni Sangam as per tradition and according to their respective timings, bringing divine blessings to all. Full cooperation has been given by the government and administration. Everyone will benefit from the Amrit Snan."

— Acharya Swami Balakanand Giri Ji of Anand Akhara

"Today marks the final 'Amrit Snan' on the occasion of Basant Panchami. After the Amrit Snan, we will head to Varanasi. We have been allotted 40 minutes for bathing. I request all devotees to refrain from visiting the Sangam Ghat unless absolutely necessary."

-Mahant Ravindra Puri, President, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad

"Amrit Snan was carried out peacefully and flawlessly. The Kumbh Mela's purpose is to promote global peace and unity. People from all castes and religions come together here, embodying the spirit of unity, prosperity, and brotherhood."

-Atal Peethadheeshwar Swami Vishwatmanand Saraswati

"Mahakumbh itself is the Amrit Snan. What was once Shahi Snan during the Mughal era is now celebrated as Amrit Snan in Vedic culture. The Ganga has the power to cleanse sins just by being seen, and we are here at Triveni Sangam to witness its divine essence."

-Mahamandaleshwar Swami Jyotirmayananda Giri Maharaj, Niranjani Akhara

"On Basant Panchami, Amrit Snan is being held today. Such a large gathering at Kumbh is unprecedented. Priority should be given to children and the elderly for bathing. Devotees must ensure everyone's safety, and I urge the youth to care for the well-being of all."

-Spiritual Guru Devkinandan Thakur

"Today's bath is an opportunity to pray for the welfare of the entire world. People from all walks of life have gathered here. The arrangements made by the administration are excellent."

Mahanirvani Akhara Mahamandaleshwar Vishweshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj

