Mahakumbh 2025: Saints and sadhus praise CM Yogi for grand arrangements on Basant Panchami

Saints and devotees gathered at Triveni Sangam for a grand Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami during Mahakumbh 2025, praising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's arrangements. Prominent saints lauded the spiritual atmosphere and the government's support for the event.

Mahakumbh 2025: Saints and sadhus praise CM Yogi for grand arrangements on Basant Panchami
Author
Asianet Newsable English
Published: Feb 3, 2025, 2:53 PM IST

On the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami in Mahakumbh 2025 on Monday, Akharas led a grand Amrit Snan as saints and devotees gathered at Triveni Sangam, praising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's arrangements. Several prominent saints from across the country expressed their appreciation for the arrangements.

"On this holy festival of Basant Panchami, the world turns its gaze toward India, drawn by our rich spiritual values and social harmony. India's global influence continues to rise through Yoga and Ayurveda, reflecting our ethos of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'—seeing the world as one family. Let us also pledge to plant more trees and reduce plastic use for a sustainable future."
— Juna Akhara Peethadheeshwar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj

"On this sacred Basant Panchami, Sanatanis worship Maa Saraswati as Akharas take the holy dip. Only a leader who truly understands religion can honor such traditions—and no one embodies this better than Yogi Ji."
— Acharya Mahamandaleshwar and Niranjan Peethadheeshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj, Niranjani Akhara

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ensures grand spiritual arrangements for Amrit Snan, with full government support. Akharas take the holy dip at Triveni Sangam as per tradition and according to their respective timings, bringing divine blessings to all. Full cooperation has been given by the government and administration. Everyone will benefit from the Amrit Snan."
— Acharya Swami Balakanand Giri Ji of Anand Akhara

"Today marks the final 'Amrit Snan' on the occasion of Basant Panchami. After the Amrit Snan, we will head to Varanasi. We have been allotted 40 minutes for bathing. I request all devotees to refrain from visiting the Sangam Ghat unless absolutely necessary."
-Mahant Ravindra Puri, President, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad

"Amrit Snan was carried out peacefully and flawlessly. The Kumbh Mela's purpose is to promote global peace and unity. People from all castes and religions come together here, embodying the spirit of unity, prosperity, and brotherhood."
-Atal Peethadheeshwar Swami Vishwatmanand Saraswati

"Mahakumbh itself is the Amrit Snan. What was once Shahi Snan during the Mughal era is now celebrated as Amrit Snan in Vedic culture. The Ganga has the power to cleanse sins just by being seen, and we are here at Triveni Sangam to witness its divine essence."
-Mahamandaleshwar Swami Jyotirmayananda Giri Maharaj, Niranjani Akhara

"On Basant Panchami, Amrit Snan is being held today. Such a large gathering at Kumbh is unprecedented. Priority should be given to children and the elderly for bathing. Devotees must ensure everyone's safety, and I urge the youth to care for the well-being of all."
-Spiritual Guru Devkinandan Thakur

"Today's bath is an opportunity to pray for the welfare of the entire world. People from all walks of life have gathered here. The arrangements made by the administration are excellent."
Mahanirvani Akhara Mahamandaleshwar Vishweshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Palakkad student dies by suicide after boyfriend joins army, ends relationship; family files complaint anr

Kerala: Palakkad student dies by suicide after boyfriend joins army, ends relationship; family files complaint

Mahakumbh 2025: Flower shower at Sangam brings devotees together for last Amrit Snan

Mahakumbh 2025: Flower shower at Sangam brings devotees together for last Amrit Snan

Arvind Kejriwal accuses Election Commission of surrendering to BJP after alleged attack ahead of Delhi polls dmn

Arvind Kejriwal accuses Election Commission of surrendering to BJP after alleged attack ahead of Delhi polls

Mahakumbh 2025: Over 62 lakh devotees take holy dips on Basant Panchami Amrit Snan

Mahakumbh 2025: Over 62 lakh devotees take holy dips on Basant Panchami Amrit Snan

22-year-old Bengaluru university student commits self death in hostel room police register UDR case vkp

22-year-old Bengaluru university student commits suicide in hostel room, police register UDR case

Recent Stories

Kerala: Palakkad student dies by suicide after boyfriend joins army, ends relationship; family files complaint anr

Kerala: Palakkad student dies by suicide after boyfriend joins army, ends relationship; family files complaint

Parenting tips 101: Know how to reduce screen time during meals for toddlers RBA

Parenting tips 101: Know how to reduce screen time during meals for toddlers

Mahakumbh 2025: Flower shower at Sangam brings devotees together for last Amrit Snan

Mahakumbh 2025: Flower shower at Sangam brings devotees together for last Amrit Snan

Arvind Kejriwal accuses Election Commission of surrendering to BJP after alleged attack ahead of Delhi polls dmn

Arvind Kejriwal accuses Election Commission of surrendering to BJP after alleged attack ahead of Delhi polls

Mahakumbh 2025: Over 62 lakh devotees take holy dips on Basant Panchami Amrit Snan

Mahakumbh 2025: Over 62 lakh devotees take holy dips on Basant Panchami Amrit Snan

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon