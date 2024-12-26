Mahakumbh 2025: Prayagraj gearing up with villa tent houses; bookings to be done through IRCTC

Mahakumbh 2025: Prayagraj is gearing up for Mahakumbh 2025 with super deluxe and villa tent houses. Tents can be booked in Mahakumbh Gram from January 10 to February 28. Booking facility is available on IRCTC website and Mahakumbh Railway App.

Mahakumbh 2025: Prayagraj gearing up with super deluxe and villa tent houses; bookings to be done through IRCTC
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
The world’s largest cultural and spiritual event, Mahakumbh 2025, will begin on January 13 in Prayagraj. Preparations are underway at full speed to make this event grand. As part of these efforts, Indian Railways is ensuring world-class facilities for the millions of devotees attending the Mahakumbh. This includes arrangements for shelter for over 1 lakh passengers and operation of approximately 3,000 special fair trains.

In addition, IRCTC, the tourism and hospitality branch of Indian Railways, has completed the construction of the luxury tent city, Mahakumbh Gram, near the Triveni Sangam.

This tent city, located in Sector No. 25 of Naini, Arail in Prayagraj, is situated about 3.5 km from the Sangam on the banks of the Ganga. It offers world-class accommodations, including super deluxe tents and villas, complete with modern amenities. 

The rent for these tents will range from Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 per day, and guests can enjoy private bathrooms, hot and cold water, air blowers, bed linens, towels, and food services. Villa guests will also have access to a private seating area and television.

Online bookings for stays at Mahakumbh Gram are now open from January 10 to February 28. Reservations can be made easily through the IRCTC website at www.irctctourism.com/mahakumbhgram, with additional information available on both the IRCTC and Tourism Department websites and the Mahakumbh App.

Bookings can also be made through IRCTC's business partners, Make My Trip and Go IBIBO. For the safety and comfort of the guests, the Tent City will provide first aid services and will be under constant surveillance with CCTV cameras.

