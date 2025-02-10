Mahakumbh 2025: Over 1.44 crore devotees take holy dip in Sangam daily

Mahakumbh 2025 is witnessing record-breaking crowds at the Triveni Sangam, with over 43 crore pilgrims participating by February 9. Mauni Amavasya alone saw a staggering 7.64 crore devotees. The Yogi government's meticulous preparations have ensured a smooth and historic event.

Feb 10, 2025

Prayagraj is witnessing an unparalleled spectacle of faith as Mahakumbh 2025 continues to set new records in religious and cultural gatherings with each passing day.  For 30 days, an unbroken stream of devotees has thronged the sacred Triveni Sangam—where Maa Ganga, Maa Yamuna, and the invisible Saraswati converge. With an average of 1.44 crore pilgrims taking a holy dip daily, the event stands as a powerful testament to the unwavering devotion of Sanatan Dharma followers.

A remarkable surge in the number of devotees has been witnessed on special festival days. On Mauni Amavasya (January 29), a record-breaking 7.64 crore pilgrims took a holy dip, while the previous day (January 28) saw over 4.99 crore devotees at the Sangam. On Makar Sankranti (January 14), 3.50 crore worshippers participated in the sacred ritual. 

Even after Mauni Amavasya, the steady stream of devotees continues, with over one crore people arriving daily for the holy bath. The entire Mahakumbh Nagar is immersed in devotion and spiritual fervor. By February 9, more than 43 crore devotees will have set a historic milestone by taking a dip in the Sangam.

The Yogi government had made extensive preparations in advance for this grand and historic event, ensuring seamless arrangements for bathing and other facilities for devotees. Unprecedented efforts in security, cleanliness, and crowd management have played a key role in making Mahakumbh 2025 truly historic. 

This magnificent festival of faith has united Sanatan culture enthusiasts not just across India but around the world, strengthening the spiritual and cultural fabric of humanity.

Record-Breaking devotee gatherings on key dates at Mahakumbh 2025

January 13 (Paush Purnima): 1.70 crore  
January 14 (Makar Sankranti): 3.50 crore  
January 26: 1.74 crore  
January 27: 1.55 crore  
January 28: 4.99 crore  
January 29 (Mauni Amavasya): 7.64 crore (Highest)  
January 30: 2.06 crore  
January 31: 1.82 crore  
February 01: 2.15 crore  
February 03 (Basant Panchami): 2.57 crore  
February 09: 1.57 crore

