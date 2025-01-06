Mahakumbh 2025: Medical Observation Rooms set up at key railway stations for pilgrims' health and safety

The Uttar Pradesh government is prioritizing pilgrim health for Mahakumbh 2025. Medical observation rooms with 24/7 staff and equipment have been set up at key railway stations in Prayagraj to provide immediate medical care.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure safety and health of pilgrims visiting the upcoming Mahakumbh in Prayagaraj.

As part of this effort, the Prayagraj Railway Division has taken essential steps to safeguard the health of pilgrims attending the mega event. Medical observation rooms have been established at railway stations to provide round-the-clock specialized medical facilities.

These rooms are equipped to offer immediate and effective healthcare services in case of any emergency. For more serious situations, ambulances will be available to transport patients to nearby railway or city hospitals for further treatment.

According to Shashi Kant, Chief PRO of the Prayagraj Railway Division, the observation rooms have been established at Prayagraj Junction, Prayag, Subedar Ganj, Naini, and Cheoki stations.

These observation rooms will be staffed with doctors and medical personnel available 24x7, working in 8-hour shifts. Each observation room will have 15 staff nurses, 12 pharmacists, 12 hospital attendants, and 15 housekeeping assistants. Doctors from the railway hospitals will also provide services as per their duty schedules.

To provide quick and high-quality treatment to the pilgrims and devotees attending the Mahakumbh, the Medical Observation Rooms will be equipped with all the necessary medical tools and medicines. These rooms will have ECG machines, defibrillators, oxygen concentrators, and glucose meters to handle primary medical needs.

Amid the cold weather, large crowds, and extensive walking, the rooms will be equipped to provide immediate care for heart patients, sinus issues, and diabetes-related complications.

In case of more serious health issues, ambulance services will be available to transfer patients to the nearest railway or city hospitals. The railway administration has coordinated with all major hospitals in the city to ensure smooth medical support.

The Prayagraj Railway Division has made all necessary arrangements to provide essential health services for the pilgrims arriving at the railway stations during Mahakumbh 2025.

