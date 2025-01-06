Mahakumbh 2025: Medical Observation Rooms set up at key railway stations for pilgrims' health and safety

The Uttar Pradesh government is prioritizing pilgrim health for Mahakumbh 2025. Medical observation rooms with 24/7 staff and equipment have been set up at key railway stations in Prayagraj to provide immediate medical care. 

Mahakumbh 2025: Medical Observation Rooms set up at key railway stations for pilgrims' health and safety
Author
Asianet Newsable English
First Published Jan 6, 2025, 9:49 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 6, 2025, 9:49 AM IST

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure safety and health of pilgrims visiting the upcoming Mahakumbh in Prayagaraj. 

As part of this effort, the Prayagraj Railway Division has taken essential steps to safeguard the health of pilgrims attending the mega event. Medical observation rooms have been established at railway stations to provide round-the-clock specialized medical facilities. 

These rooms are equipped to offer immediate and effective healthcare services in case of any emergency. For more serious situations, ambulances will be available to transport patients to nearby railway or city hospitals for further treatment. 

According to Shashi Kant, Chief PRO of the Prayagraj Railway Division, the observation rooms have been established at Prayagraj Junction, Prayag, Subedar Ganj, Naini, and Cheoki stations. 

These observation rooms will be staffed with doctors and medical personnel available 24x7, working in 8-hour shifts. Each observation room will have 15 staff nurses, 12 pharmacists, 12 hospital attendants, and 15 housekeeping assistants. Doctors from the railway hospitals will also provide services as per their duty schedules.

To provide quick and high-quality treatment to the pilgrims and devotees attending the Mahakumbh, the Medical Observation Rooms will be equipped with all the necessary medical tools and medicines. These rooms will have ECG machines, defibrillators, oxygen concentrators, and glucose meters to handle primary medical needs. 

Amid the cold weather, large crowds, and extensive walking, the rooms will be equipped to provide immediate care for heart patients, sinus issues, and diabetes-related complications.

In case of more serious health issues, ambulance services will be available to transfer patients to the nearest railway or city hospitals. The railway administration has coordinated with all major hospitals in the city to ensure smooth medical support. 

The Prayagraj Railway Division has made all necessary arrangements to provide essential health services for the pilgrims arriving at the railway stations during Mahakumbh 2025.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Four killed as KSRTC bus carrying 34 falls into gorge in Idukki, minister orders urgent inquiry dmn

Kerala: Four killed as KSRTC bus carrying 34 falls into gorge in Idukki, minister orders urgent inquiry

Constitution of Bharat insulted TN Governor boycotts annual address after national anthem row erupts snt

'Brazen disrespect to Constitution, nation anthem': TN Governor walks out of Assembly, boycotts annual address

India's textile market to hit Rs 25.73 lakh cr by 2030, create 60 million jobs: Union Minister Giriraj Singh shk

India's textile market to hit Rs 25.73 lakh cr by 2030, create 60 million jobs: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

IC 814 hero Captain Devi Sharan retires after 40 years, reflects on lessons from 1999 hijacking (WATCH) snt

IC-814 hero Captain Devi Sharan retires after 40 years, reflects on lessons from 1999 hijacking (WATCH)

Bengaluru Karnataka weather update low temperatures persist check 7 day forecast inside gcw

Bengaluru, Karnataka weather update: Low temperatures persist | Check 7-day forecast inside

Recent Stories

HDFC Bank Share Price Target: What's next after Q3 Financial update? NTI

HDFC Bank Share Price Target: What’s next after Q3 financial update?

Actor Vishal's appearance sparks online buzz about health concerns; check details AJR

Actor Vishal's appearance sparks online buzz about health concerns; check details

Kerala: Four killed as KSRTC bus carrying 34 falls into gorge in Idukki, minister orders urgent inquiry dmn

Kerala: Four killed as KSRTC bus carrying 34 falls into gorge in Idukki, minister orders urgent inquiry

School Holidays 2025: Check out full list HERE NTI

School Holidays 2025: Check out full list HERE

Makar Sankranti 2025 HOLIDAYS: Schools, Colleges to have week-long off? Check HERE ATG

Makar Sankranti 2025 HOLIDAYS: Schools, Colleges to have week-long off? Check HERE

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon