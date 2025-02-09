Mahakumbh 2025 medical facilities: Over 7 lakh devotees receive best healthcare services

Over seven lakh devotees have received medical care at Maha Kumbh, with services ranging from general healthcare to specialized treatments. International doctors, along with experts from AIIMS and BHU, are providing allopathic care, while AYUSH hospitals offer traditional Ayurveda and Homeopathy treatments.

Comprehensive medical arrangements have been implemented to ensure the health and well-being of devotees at Maha Kumbh, following the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. From general healthcare to world-class medical services, Mahakumbh Nagar has been equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. So far, over seven lakh devotees have received medical treatment, with specialist doctors from Canada, Germany, Russia, AIIMS Delhi, and IMS BHU actively involved in providing care.

Dr. Gaurav Dubey, nodal medical officer of Mahakumbh Mela, reported that more than 4.5 lakh patients have been treated across 23 allopathy hospitals in the area. Additionally, 3.71 lakh pathology tests have been conducted. Expert doctors in Ayurveda and Homeopathy have also treated over 2.18 lakh patients through traditional healing methods.

With the support of the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, and the State AYUSH Society Uttar Pradesh, 20 AYUSH hospitals are operating round the clock in the Maha Kumbh area, comprising 10 Ayurveda and 10 homeopathy hospitals. So far, more than 2.18 lakh devotees have received treatment through these traditional healing methods.

A team of seven specialist doctors from AIIMS Ayurveda, Delhi, along with expert doctors from various countries, has been actively involved in treating devotees. Among them, Dr. VK Joshi, Dean of BHU, and Dr. Thomas from Canada provided consultations and distributed medicines after thorough examinations.

Under the leadership of Regional Ayurvedic and Unani Officer Dr. Manoj Singh, a dedicated team, including Dr. Girish Chandra Pandey, Dr. Muktesh Mohan, DPM Dr. Hari Krishna Mishra, and Senior Assistant Sanjay, is overseeing the medical operations to ensure seamless healthcare services for the pilgrims.

Patients are benefiting from Panchkarma therapy, herbal treatments, yoga therapy, and naturopathy at Ayurvedic hospitals. Additionally, Ayush dockets, yoga guides, calendars, medicinal plants, and health awareness materials are being distributed to devotees.

Teams of yoga instructors from Morarji Desai National Yoga Institute, New Delhi, are conducting daily yoga sessions, attracting foreign devotees from Germany, Sweden, America, Canada, France, Nepal, and other countries, who have expressed appreciation for India's traditional medical practices.

A unique initiative has been launched for children aged 1 to 12 years, where they are administered Swarnaprashan, a special Ayurvedic medicine given during Pushya Nakshatra. This traditional practice is known to enhance concentration, intelligence, immunity, and overall physical development, ensuring a healthier future generation.

