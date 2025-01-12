Mahakumbh 2025: Lakhs gather at Sangam for Maha Snan on National Youth Day, embracing Sanatan culture

Lakhs of devotees gathered at the Sangam for a holy dip before Paush Purnima, coinciding with National Youth Day. The event blended ancient traditions with modern technology, as pilgrims shared their experiences on social media and praised the enhanced security and arrangements.

Mahakumbh 2025: Lakhs gather at Sangam for Maha Snan on National Youth Day embracing Sanatan culture
Author
Asianet Newsable English
First Published Jan 12, 2025, 5:06 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 12, 2025, 5:06 PM IST

A day before the Paush Purnima in Mahakumbh, the banks of the Sangam witnessed an overwhelming surge of faith. On Sunday, lakhs of devotees, spanning all age groups—youth, elderly, and children—gathered with immense enthusiasm to take a holy dip in the sacred waters. 

The occasion also coincided with National Youth Day, further energizing the youth, who embraced the festival as an opportunity to connect with their roots and traditions. Bathing at the VIP Ghat and Sangam Nose, they captured and shared their moments, symbolizing a blend of ancient faith and modern connectivity. 

The vibrant atmosphere reflected the essence of Sanatan culture, with devotees showcasing unwavering faith and joy.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed unprecedented security measures to ensure the safety and comfort of pilgrims. The Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) monitors every activity across Mahakumbh city, complemented by AI-enabled cameras for enhanced surveillance.

Senior officials DIG Vaibhav Krishna and SSP Rajesh Dwivedi are personally overseeing the arrangements, supported by an augmented police force providing real-time updates.

In the digital era, Mahakumbh’s fervor has extended to social media, with devotees sharing their experiences through videos and pictures. Many offered their families virtual “darshan” of Maa Ganga via video calls. In contrast, group calls on platforms like Facebook Live and WhatsApp Live brought the divine celebration closer to distant loved ones.

International and domestic pilgrims praised the Yogi government’s arrangements, describing the scene as unparalleled. Integrating modern technology with cultural tradition has made this Mahakumbh a symbol of seamless devotion and innovation.

