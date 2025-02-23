Mahakumbh 2025: Kerala Governor praises CM Yogi for reviving ancient traditions at Triveni Sangam

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and NSE CEO Ashish Chauhan, along with celebrities like Tamannaah Bhatia, participated in the Mahakumbh 2025, taking a sacred dip at Triveni Sangam. 

Mahakumbh 2025: Kerala Governor praises CM Yogi for reviving ancient traditions at Triveni Sangam
Author
Asianet Newsable English
Published: Feb 23, 2025, 10:22 AM IST

Mahakumbh 2025 continues to reach new milestones with its divine and grand presence. On Saturday, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, along with his family, took a sacred dip at Triveni Sangam and expressed deep gratitude for the experience. He also lauded CM Yogi Adityanath for his efforts in reviving ancient traditions.

On the same day, National Stock Exchange (NSE) CEO Ashish Chauhan, along with his wife Sonal Chauhan, took a sacred dip and performed rituals. Actress Tamannaah Bhatia participated in the teaser launch event of her upcoming film at the Mahakumbh Mela venue. She was accompanied by KGF-fame actor Vashishta N. Simha. 

Tamannaah also performed rituals with her family at Triveni Sangam and described the experience as once-in-a-lifetime. She expressed delight over the excellent arrangements at Mahakumbh.

Governor Arlekar emphasized that Mahakumbh embodies India's ancient traditions. He congratulated CM Yogi Adityanath for the grand arrangements and praised the local administration and police for their efforts. 

He highlighted that Mahakumbh symbolizes national unity, attracting millions of devotees from across the world. He said that taking a dip at Triveni Sangam is a spiritual experience that connects one to India’s rich heritage.

He prayed to Maa Ganga, Maa Yamuna, and Maa Saraswati to bless India with continued progress and unity. He expressed joy that people are becoming more aware of Sanatan values and traditions.

On Saturday, National Stock Exchange CEO Ashish Chauhan, along with his wife Sonal Chauhan, took a sacred dip at Triveni Sangam and performed rituals. Similarly, KGF-fame actor Vashishta N. Simha also took a dip and called it an unforgettable moment.

Notably, on Friday, Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav performed the last rites of his father at Daraganj Ghat. His family members were also present during the rituals.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka: Wildfire destroys 35 acres of forest near Chamundi Hills, triggers security boost vkp

Karnataka: Wildfire destroys 35 acres of forest near Chamundi Hills, triggers security boost

Viral IIT Baba's SHOCKING prediction for Ind vs Pak Champions Trophy: 'Is baar nahi jeetegi' (WATCH) shk

Viral IIT Baba's SHOCKING prediction for Ind vs Pak Champions Trophy: 'Is baar nahi jeetegi' (WATCH)

French Author HerveJuvin calls Mahakumbh a blessing, celebrates the worlds largest gathering

French Author Hervé Juvin calls Mahakumbh a blessing, celebrates the world’s largest gathering

Mahakumbh 2025: JP Nadda and CM Yogi take holy dip at Triveni Sangam, pray for public welfare

Mahakumbh 2025: JP Nadda and CM Yogi take holy dip at Triveni Sangam, pray for public welfare

Anand Mahindra to gift Thar to FBI chief Kash Patel? See business tycoon's VIRAL exchange with X user shk

Anand Mahindra to gift Thar to FBI chief Kash Patel? See business tycoon's VIRAL exchange with X user

Recent Stories

How to change your career in your 30s and thrive iwh

How to change your career in your 30s and thrive

Karnataka: Wildfire destroys 35 acres of forest near Chamundi Hills, triggers security boost vkp

Karnataka: Wildfire destroys 35 acres of forest near Chamundi Hills, triggers security boost

Israeli hostage kisses forehead of Hamas militants during exchange ceremony dmn

Israeli hostage kisses forehead of Hamas militants during exchange ceremony (WATCH)

Did you know Soundarya was afraid to act in THIS film? Here's why she quit midway NTI

Did you know Soundarya was afraid to act in THIS film? Here's why she quit midway

Champions Trophy, ENG vs AUS: England skipper Buttler hails Duckett for record-breaking ton against Australia snt

Champions Trophy, ENG vs AUS: England skipper Buttler hails Duckett for record-breaking ton against Australia

Recent Videos

Infographic Hub | 💻How Digital Age is Making Us Impulsive, Affecting Free and Independent Thinking

Infographic Hub | 💻How Digital Age is Making Us Impulsive, Affecting Free and Independent Thinking

Video Icon
India Vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025: THESE 6 Players' Game is Must-Watch!

India Vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025: THESE 6 Players' Game is Must-Watch!

Video Icon
Asianet News Rewind | When Netanyahu Warned Hezbollah's Nasrallah of Israel's 'Lethal' Power

Asianet News Rewind | When Netanyahu Warned Hezbollah's Nasrallah of Israel's 'Lethal' Power

Video Icon
IND vs PAK: When and Where to Watch India-Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 Match?

IND vs PAK: When and Where to Watch India-Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 Match?

Video Icon
FBI Director Kash Patel 's GUJRATI Roots Can Be Traced Back to THIS Village

FBI Director Kash Patel 's GUJRATI Roots Can Be Traced Back to THIS Village

Video Icon