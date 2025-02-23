Mahakumbh 2025: Kerala Governor praises CM Yogi for reviving ancient traditions at Triveni Sangam

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and NSE CEO Ashish Chauhan, along with celebrities like Tamannaah Bhatia, participated in the Mahakumbh 2025, taking a sacred dip at Triveni Sangam.

Mahakumbh 2025 continues to reach new milestones with its divine and grand presence. On Saturday, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, along with his family, took a sacred dip at Triveni Sangam and expressed deep gratitude for the experience. He also lauded CM Yogi Adityanath for his efforts in reviving ancient traditions.

On the same day, National Stock Exchange (NSE) CEO Ashish Chauhan, along with his wife Sonal Chauhan, took a sacred dip and performed rituals. Actress Tamannaah Bhatia participated in the teaser launch event of her upcoming film at the Mahakumbh Mela venue. She was accompanied by KGF-fame actor Vashishta N. Simha.

Tamannaah also performed rituals with her family at Triveni Sangam and described the experience as once-in-a-lifetime. She expressed delight over the excellent arrangements at Mahakumbh.

Governor Arlekar emphasized that Mahakumbh embodies India's ancient traditions. He congratulated CM Yogi Adityanath for the grand arrangements and praised the local administration and police for their efforts.

He highlighted that Mahakumbh symbolizes national unity, attracting millions of devotees from across the world. He said that taking a dip at Triveni Sangam is a spiritual experience that connects one to India’s rich heritage.

He prayed to Maa Ganga, Maa Yamuna, and Maa Saraswati to bless India with continued progress and unity. He expressed joy that people are becoming more aware of Sanatan values and traditions.

Notably, on Friday, Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav performed the last rites of his father at Daraganj Ghat. His family members were also present during the rituals.

