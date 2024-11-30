Mahakumbh 2025: ICC Center to play key role in crowd control, parking, disaster management and more

The Uttar Pradesh government is upgrading Prayagraj's Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) in preparation for the massive Mahakumbh 2025. Expecting 45 crore devotees, the enhanced ICCC will utilize advanced technology for crowd management and security during the world's largest human gathering.

Mahakumbh 2025: ICC Center to play key role in crowd control, parking, disaster management and more gcw
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 30, 2024, 3:39 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 30, 2024, 3:39 PM IST

Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government and the Prayagraj Mela Authority are ramping up preparations for the grand Mahakumbh 2025. A key aspect of these preparations is the upgradation of the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC), initially built for the Kumbh Mela in 2019. 

As the 2025 event promises to be even larger and more elaborate, the ICC Center is being enhanced to accommodate the growing scale of the gathering.

During his recent visit to Prayagraj, CM Yogi personally inspected the ICC Center and provided instructions to expedite the upgradation work, ensuring its timely completion. With an estimated 45 crore devotees expected to attend the Mahakumbh, the largest human gathering in the world, the event will draw global attention.

The Integrated Command and Control Center was built for the successful organization of Kumbh 2019, with its inauguration done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prayagraj Mela Authority and Prayagraj Smart City use the ICCC to manage the Mela with advanced technologies like AI, chatbots, live surveillance, and CCTV cameras. 

Since Mahakumbh 2025 will be much larger and grander than any previous Kumbh or Mahakumbh events, the ICCC is being upgraded. Following CM Yogi’s vision for heritage and development, efforts are being made to make the ancient traditions of Mahakumbh accessible and safe through modern technology. 

The Prayagraj Smart City and Mela Authority are upgrading the ICCC with help from top engineering institutes in the country. For Mahakumbh 2025, about 1,650 new CCTV cameras, 24 ANPR cameras, 40 VMCDs, 100 smart parking systems, and AI components for crowd management and vehicle counting will be installed. 

Additionally, 20 more seats will be added to the complaint resolution call center. The entire fair area will be inspected from ICC Center Mela, MCR Center, Arail and Jhunsi Viewing Center. Crowd management and surveillance will also be handled at 9 railway stations using AI-controlled CCTV cameras. The 1920 helpline will begin operations on December 1.

