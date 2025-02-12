Mahakumbh 2025: Faith, devotion, record-breaking crowds as 45 crore take the holy dip

The 2025 Mahakumbh in Prayagraj has already exceeded 45 crore devotees, surpassing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's prediction. With two major bathing festivals remaining, the final count is expected to reach 50-55 crore, solidifying its place as a historic spiritual gathering.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had predicted that this year’s grand Mahakumbh would set a historic record with 45 crore devotees. His forecast proved right 15 days before the event’s conclusion. By 8 AM on February 11, the official count had surpassed 45 crores, with nearly 50 lakh devotees taking a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam that morning alone.

With 15 days remaining and two major bathing festivals yet to occur, the total number of bathers is expected to surpass 50-55 crores.

The sacred confluence of Maa Ganga, Maa Yamuna, and the invisible Maa Saraswati continues to witness an overwhelming surge of faith and devotion. Saints, devotees, Kalpvasis, and pilgrims from all walks of life are taking the holy dip, fulfilling the vision that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had foreseen even before Mahakumbh began.

Even after the three significant Amrit Snans—Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amavasya, and Basant Panchami—the enthusiasm and devotion of pilgrims remain unwavering.

Millions continue to arrive from across India and the world, drawn by the spiritual magnetism of Prayagraj. The fervor of faith persists even beyond the last Amrit Snan as devotees flock to the sacred banks of the Sangam.

By Tuesday morning, 49.68 lakh people had taken a holy dip in the Triveni, bringing the total count of bathers past 45 crores. Among them were 10 lakh Kalpvasis and saints and devotees from across the globe, further solidifying Mahakumbh 2025 as an unprecedented spiritual spectacle.

An analysis of the total footfall so far reveals that Mauni Amavasya saw the highest turnout, with 8 crore devotees taking a holy dip. In comparison, 3.5 crore devotees participated in the Amrit Snan on Makar Sankranti. On February 1 and January 30, over 2 crore devotees bathed each day, while Paush Purnima saw 1.7 crore pilgrims take a dip. Additionally, 2.57 crore devotees bathed in the Triveni on Basant Panchami. Even before Magh Purnima, over one crore devotees arrived daily at the Sangam banks for the sacred ritual.

President Draupadi Murmu took a holy dip in Triveni Sangam on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (including cabinet) also took a holy dip in Sangam.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandi Ben Patel, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Manipur CM N Biren Singh, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Shripad Naik, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy, Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, SP National President Akhilesh Yadav, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Mata Prasad Pandey, Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan, Hema Malini, former MP Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua', Bollywood actresses Bhagyashree, Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Olympic medalist Saina Nehwal, actress turned Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara Mamta Kulkarni, famous poet Kumar Vishwas, cricketer Suresh Raina, international wrestler Khali, choreographer Remo D'Souza, Bollywood actress Isha Gupta, apart from senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad have also taken bath in Sangam.

