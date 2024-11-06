Mahakumbh 2025: Employees to be trained to deal with chemical, biological, radiational, and nuclear problems

The Yogi government is making extensive preparations for Mahakumbh 2025, prioritizing safety and emergency response. In collaboration with healthcare professionals, the NDRF and SDRF are preparing to manage potential crises at this massive cultural event.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 6, 2024, 5:24 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 6, 2024, 5:24 PM IST

The Yogi government is fully committed to ensuring the success of Mahakumbh 2025, with extensive preparations to handle any emergency. NDRF and SDRF teams are collaborating with healthcare workers to safeguard the world’s largest cultural event. In addition to this, a specialized team is being trained to address chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats ahead of the event. 

Health department officials, under the guidance of CM Yogi Adityanath, are working to upgrade Prayagraj’s hospitals to accommodate medical checks for both domestic and international devotees.

VK Mishra, Joint Director (Medical Health), Prayagraj, confirmed that all emergency arrangements are being put in place as directed by the Chief Minister. He said, "This includes the training of staff to respond to any crisis. TB Sapru and Swaroop Rani Hospitals are being prepared to serve the medical needs of devotees. In collaboration with NDRF and SDRF, health workers will ensure safety from chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear hazards during the event."

A total of 291 MBBS doctors and specialists, along with 90 Ayurvedic and Unani practitioners, will be deployed to care for the pilgrims. Additionally, 182 staff nurses will assist in delivering healthcare, with experienced medical professionals leading the effort.

