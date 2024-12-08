Mahakumbh 2025: CM Yogi inaugurates 100 shelters with 25,000-bed capacity for devotees

CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated 100 public shelters with 25,000 beds and a computerized lost and found center in Prayagraj for Mahakumbh 2025, ensuring a safe and comfortable experience for pilgrims.

Mahakumbh 2025: CM Yogi inaugurates 100 shelters with 25,000-bed capacity for devotees dmn
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Dec 8, 2024, 10:21 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 8, 2024, 10:21 AM IST

Prayagraj: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, inaugurated 100 public shelters, each with a capacity of 250 beds and equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, in the Mahakumbh Mela area. He also launched a computerized lost and found center to assist pilgrims during the grand event.  

Highlighting the importance of public shelters, CM Yogi said, “The Mahakumbh attracts a massive influx of pilgrims and visitors, making proper accommodation a critical need. Traditionally, many pilgrims and saints stay in open spaces, which can be challenging, especially during cold weather. To address this, the government has established public shelters with a total capacity of 25,000 beds, ensuring a safe, comfortable, and accessible experience for all pilgrims.”

Equipped with modern amenities, each shelter includes 250 beds with mattresses, pillows, and clean sheets. Separate toilets and bathrooms have been arranged for men and women, along with regular cleaning and sheet changes.  

Additional provisions include clean drinking water and 24x7 security. Devotees from all sections of society attending the Mahakumbh can avail themselves of these facilities at a nominal fee. 

The fee structure for the use of public shelters at the Mahakumbh has been designed to be simple and accessible for all devotees. On regular days, a one-day stay will cost Rs 100, while a two-day stay will cost Rs 100 for the first day and Rs 200 for the second day. 

During the main bathing festivals and surrounding days, the fee will be Rs 200 for the first day and Rs 200 for the first day and Rs 400 for the second day for a two-day stay. Devotees can pay through cash or digital modes such as UPI and will be issued tickets upon payment.  

The Chief Minister emphasized that this initiative is especially aimed at pilgrims who cannot afford hotels, guest houses, or private camps. “These public shelters will not only make their journey more economical but also provide them with a comfortable and safe place to stay during the cold weather,” he said.  

As part of preparations for Mahakumbh 2025, CM Yogi also inaugurated a computerized lost and found center in the Prayagraj Mela area. Equipped with state-of-the-art technologies, this center aims to address issues related to missing devotees swiftly, ensuring a safe and organized experience for all pilgrims.  

The government is dedicated to making Mahakumbh 2025 not just a religious gathering but a living testament to India’s cultural and spiritual heritage. CM Yogi stated, “This event will showcase the cultural and spiritual legacy of Uttar Pradesh and India on the global stage, providing pilgrims with a relaxing and memorable experience even during harsh winter conditions.”  

The event was attended by Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi,' Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, the Mayor of Prayagraj, Mela Officer Vijay Kiran Anand, and other officials who accompanied the Chief Minister.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru: Landlord accused of arrogance, locks Tenant out over rent dispute and unpaid electricity bill vkp

Bengaluru: Landlord accused of arrogance, locks Tenant out over rent dispute and unpaid electricity bill

Kerala: Police inquest report points to bloodstain in deceased ADM Naveen Babu's underwear dmn

Kerala: Police inquest report points to bloodstain in deceased ADM Naveen Babu’s underwear

Farmers to resume protest march to Delhi today, security tightened at Shambhu border gcw

Farmers to resume protest march to Delhi today, security tightened at Shambhu border

Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-680 December 08 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more dmn

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE | Akshaya AK-680 December 08 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more

Bengaluru metro sets record with 9.2 lakh commuters in a single day! vkp

Bengaluru metro sets record with 9.2 lakh commuters in a single day!

Recent Stories

Alia Bhatt surprises fans as she chooses humble auto ride over a fancy car in Mumbai [WATCH] NTI

Alia Bhatt surprises fans as she chooses humble auto ride over a fancy car in Mumbai [WATCH]

Bengaluru weather: IMD predicts heavy rainfall and thunderstorms starting from December 8 RBA

Bengaluru weather: IMD predicts heavy rainfall and thunderstorms starting from December 8

'Not our fight': Donald Trump says US should 'NOT GET INVOLVED' in Syria civil war shk

'Not our fight': Donald Trump says US should 'NOT GET INVOLVED' in Syria civil war

How much did Shah Rukh Khan earn for his performance at the Delhi Wedding? Here's what MUA Amrit reveals NTI

How Much Did Shah Rukh Khan Earn for His Performance at the Delhi Wedding? Here's what MUA Amrit reveals

Is Ajith Kumar Vidaamuyarchi copy of Breakdown Filmmakers to face copyright issues with Paramount Picture?

Is Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi copy of Breakdown? Filmmakers to face copyright issues with Paramount Picture?

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon