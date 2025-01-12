Mahakumbh 2025: CM Yogi flags off 100 new buses to boost transport facilities for devotees

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched special 'Atal Seva' buses for Mahakumbh pilgrims in Prayagraj. He also took an impromptu walk along the airport route, admiring the landscaping and greenery.

Mahakumbh 2025: CM Yogi flags off 100 new buses to boost transport facilities for devotees
Author
Asianet Newsable English
First Published Jan 12, 2025, 10:29 AM IST

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during his visit to Prayagraj to review the arrangements for Mahakumbh, flagged off special shuttle buses of the Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation and electric buses named 'Atal Seva' on the second day of his tour.

These new buses have been added to the Transport Corporation's fleet to enhance transportation facilities for devotees attending Mahakumbh. The occasion, held in the parade area, witnessed the flagging off of 100 buses in the presence of Uttar Pradesh ministers Daya Shankar Singh, Nand Gopal Nandi, and Swatantra Dev Singh.

CM Yogi admires the beauty of the airport route, chooses to walk and experience it  

While returning to the airport after concluding his Prayagraj tour, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unexpectedly stepped out of his vehicle to walk along the road, captivated by its beauty. Following his lead, the accompanying ministers and officials also got down from their vehicles and joined him.

The expressions on CM Yogi's face reflected his admiration for the aesthetics of the airport route.  He walked along the road, observing and appreciating the thoughtfully planted greenery and landscaping. 
Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, and Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh were present during this impromptu inspection.

