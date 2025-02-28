Mahakumbh 2025: "CM appreciated our hard work and honored us by sharing a meal," say sanitation workers

Sanitation workers express gratitude to CM Yogi Adityanath for announcing a Rs 10,000 bonus and a wage hike to Rs 16,000. They appreciate the recognition of their hard work during the Mahakumbh preparations and the CM's respectful gesture of sharing a meal with them.

Author
Asianet Newsable English
Published: Feb 28, 2025, 3:10 PM IST

Sanitation workers extended their heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for announcing a Rs 10,000 additional bonus and a wage hike to Rs 16,000 per month from April. The announcement, made on Thursday, was met with widespread appreciation among sanitation and healthcare workers engaged in Mahakumbh preparations.

Expressing their joy, the workers said the decision recognizes their tireless efforts during the grand event. They also lauded CM Yogi for personally honoring them on stage and sharing a meal with them, calling it a gesture of respect that further boosted their morale.

Sanitation worker Rani Devi expressed her happiness, saying, "It feels good to hear what the Chief Minister has done for us. We worked tirelessly during the Mahakumbh, and now we are receiving the rewards for our hard work."

A sanitation worker from Naini Tehsil also shared his gratitude, saying, "The Chief Minister has announced a Rs 10,000 bonus and a fixed honorarium of Rs 16,000. We are thankful for his support." He added that during the Mahakumbh, sanitation workers worked together to keep the entire fair area clean and hygienic, ensuring that no incidents occurred. "This is a big achievement for us," he said.

Another worker, Aman, appreciated the Chief Minister’s recognition of their efforts. "He praised our hard work in maintaining cleanliness at the fair, and that’s why he announced an additional Rs 10,000 bonus. This is a great initiative that will boost our morale and encourage us to work harder for a cleaner state."

Sanitation worker Lal Bahadur was especially touched by the Chief Minister’s gesture after the Maha Kumbh. "It felt really good to see him come and meet us. He honored us and even sat with us for a meal. This was a wonderful and respectful gesture," he said.

