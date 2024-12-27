Mahakumbh 2025: 56 special cyber warriors to safeguard devotees at Mahakumbh

A special cyber help desk to be set up in all police stations of Mahakumbhnagar . A team of 56 cyber warriors are being deployed in Mahakumbhnagar for the safety of devotees coming from both within the country and abroad. 

First Published Dec 27, 2024, 10:58 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 27, 2024, 10:58 AM IST

The Yogi government has made special cyber security arrangements to safeguard devotees attending Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. A team of 56 cyber warriors are being deployed in Mahakumbhnagar for the safety of devotees coming from both within the country and abroad. 

On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the SSP of Mahakumbhnagar will oversee the complete monitoring of the ‘Digital Mahakumbh’. An action plan has been formulated to tackle cyber criminals as part of the cyber security measures. 

Additionally, as per CM Yogi’s directives, a special cyber help desk is being set up in all the police stations of Mahakumbhnagar, where experts will be deployed for cyber patrolling. 

Awareness campaigns are also underway, with information being shared through films on Variable Messaging Displays (VMD) and across various social media platforms in Prayagraj. For this, AI, X, Facebook, and Google are being effectively used.

About 45 crore devotees are expected to visit Mahakumbhnagar. To ensure that such a large number of devotees are well-informed, the Yogi government has decided to utilize every platform, including print, digital, and social media.

As part of this initiative, preparations have been completed to install VMD at various locations throughout the fair area and commissionerates. A total of 40 VMDs will be installed in both the fair area and the commissionerates, where devotees will be informed about cybersecurity measures to help them stay vigilant against cyber criminals.

As per the vision of the Chief minister, a plan has been prepared for a digital Mahakumbh along with a divine and grand one.  This initiative includes high-tech arrangements aimed at ensuring the online safety of the millions of devotees attending from across the country and abroad. 

A Mahakumbh cyber police station has been set up to protect devotees from cyber threats such as AI, fraudulent websites, and social media scammers. The primary goal is to provide robust online security for attendees, eliminating the risk posed by fake links used by cybercriminals.

Currently, the state’s team of experts has identified around 50 suspicious websites, and action is underway against them. Additionally, a mobile cyber team has been deployed to raise awareness and address online threats on a large scale. 

A dedicated helpline number, 1920, has been issued for information related to the Mahakumbh mela. Along with this, people are encouraged to use government websites with the ".gov.in" domain for reliable details. Fake websites can also be reported to the local police stations, where the cyber police will take immediate action.

Furthermore, cyber experts are actively monitoring and investigating gangs that exploit AI, Facebook, X, and Instagram to scam people. Apart from these, strict action will also be taken against those who commit fraud through fake websites and links.

In addition, cyber experts are monitoring criminal gangs that extort money from people using AI, Facebook, X, or Instagram. Prompt action will be taken against them upon receiving a complaint. Apart from these, strict action will also be taken against those who commit fraud through fake websites and links.

Cyber ​​help desks are being set up in all 56 police stations to assist and protect devotees. To raise awareness about cyber threats and keep people vigilant against cyber criminals, a film will be shown on Variable Messaging Displays (VMD) in the entire fair area.
 

