Mahakumbh 2025: 24X7 UPSRTC Command Center ready to ensure seamless transport services for devotees

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation is deploying 7,000 rural buses, 350 shuttle buses, and electric buses for Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. A Command Control Center and 24x7 support will ensure smooth transit for crores of expected devotees.

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation is leaving no stone unturned to ensure convenient and efficient transport services for devotees attending Mahakumbh 2025 in the sacred city of Prayagraj.

Ahead of the grand event, beginning with the main bathing starting from January 13, 2025, the corporation will operate electric buses to facilitate the smooth movement of devotees.

To manage the heavy influx of pilgrims, the Transport Corporation will deploy 7,000 rural buses and 350 shuttle buses within the Mahakumbh area.

Additionally, during the primary bathing days, buses arriving from districts adjoining Prayagraj will be operated from eight temporary bus stations set up in the outer fair area to streamline crowd management and ensure smooth transit.

Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh announced that crores of devotees are expected to attend the Mahakumbh Mela, with extensive preparations in place to ensure their safety and convenience. A Command Control Center has been established and is fully operational at the headquarters to provide real-time information and assistance to the devotees.

In case of any issues involving buses operating during the Mahakumbh Mela, 24x7 support will be available from the headquarters to assist drivers, conductors, and passengers.

Additionally, instructions have been issued to maintain regular communication with the Control Room at Jhunsi, Prayagraj, ensuring updates are provided to higher management every two hours.

Passengers can seek assistance from the Command Control Center through the toll-free number 18001802877 and WhatsApp number 9415049606, with immediate help to be provided as far as possible.

