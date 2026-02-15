Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav greeted the state on Maha Shivratri, emphasizing that devotees understand the value of life by remembering Mahakal. He prayed for the well-being and prosperity of all, calling it a great festival of devotion.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday extended heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, saying that devotees understand the value of life by remembering Mahakal.

CM's Message on Shivratri

In his message on the occasion, the MP Chief Minister said that Lord Shiva is remembered by many names and devotees seek his blessings with deep faith and devotion. "We remember Lord Shiva by many names to get his blessings. As devotees, we try to understand the value of our life, remembering the name of Mahakal," Yadav said.

He further extended his wishes to the people and prayed for their well-being and prosperity. "I extend best wishes to everyone on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. May the blessings of Lord Mahadev be upon us all," he added.

Greetings on Social Media

In a post on X, the Chief Minister described Maha Shivratri as a great festival of devotion dedicated to Lord Bholenath and conveyed his greetings to the citizens. "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the great festival of devotion to Lord Bholenath-Mahashivratri. We pray to Devadhidev Mahadev ji to always keep His grace upon all of us and to fulfil everyone's heartfelt wishes," his post read.

Nationwide Celebrations and Significance

Devotees across the country gathered in massive numbers in temples to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri today. The temple premises witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with worshippers lining up since early morning to seek blessings.

The Divine Union of Shiva and Parvati

Mahashivratri, celebrated across India with great devotion, marks the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, and participate in night-long vigils to seek the deity's blessings.

According to Hindu mythology, on the night of their wedding, Lord Shiva was escorted to Goddess Parvati's house by a diverse group of Hindu gods, goddesses, animals, and demons. The Shiva-Shakti duo is considered the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. The festival marking their sacred union, Maha Shivratri, is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India. (ANI)