Thousands of devotees celebrated Maha Shivaratri with great fervour at the Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai. The grand festivities included special abhishekam rituals, a procession, and the traditional Naalu Kaala poojas.

The festival of Maha Shivaratri was celebrated with great spiritual fervour and grandeur at the renowned Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai district on Sunday. Thousands of devotees thronged the temple premises to offer prayers and participate in the sacred rituals.

Devotees from neighbouring districts, including Tirupattur, Vellore and Ranipet, as well as from various states such as Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, visited the temple for darshan of Lord Arunachaleswarar, also revered as Lord Annamalaiyar.

Grand Rituals and Celebrations

Special abhishekam rituals were performed for Lord Annamalaiyar and Goddess Unnamulai Amman using sacred offerings such as milk, curd, turmeric, kumkum, ghee and honey. The deities were beautifully adorned with colourful flowers and ornaments.

Following the rituals, the idols were taken in a procession around the temple prakaram amid chants of devotion by devotees. A special Deeparadhana was performed at the Arunagiri Yogeswarar Mandapam. Throughout the celebrations, thousands of devotees echoed the chants of "Arogara, Arogara," expressing their deep devotion.

Naalu Kaala Poojas

Later in the night, the traditional four-time (Naalu Kaala) Shivaratri poojas were conducted. Special abhishekams were once again performed with sacred materials, followed by floral decorations and silver adornments. Special Deeparadhana was shown to the deities as devotees from different parts of the country took part in the poojas with devotion.

Devotees Share Spiritual Experience

Amar, a devotee, said he felt spiritually fulfilled after participating in the Shivaratri celebrations at the temple. Sudharani expressed happiness at witnessing the grand rituals and said the experience was divine. Shavanni from Andhra Pradesh said she had long wished to visit Tiruvannamalai during Maha Shivaratri and felt blessed to take part in the celebrations. Another devotee, Amar from Hyderabad, described the atmosphere as powerful and spiritually uplifting.

Elaborate Arrangements by Temple Administration

The temple administration had made elaborate arrangements to manage the heavy influx of devotees and ensure the smooth conduct of the festival. (ANI)