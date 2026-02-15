Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule slammed state Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal as 'worthless' for insulting Shivaji Maharaj. A police case was filed in Pune against Sapkal for comparing Shivaji to Tipu Sultan.

Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday termed state Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal as a "worthless" person, accusing him of insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Bawankule suggested that Sapkal be admitted into a mental hospital, highlighting the presence of a "creature" in his mind. This comes after Harshwardhan Sapkal's earlier remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Tipu Sultan sparked controversy. "The way Harshvardhan Sapkal insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was done by a worthless person who is not worthy of anything. It seems like some creature has entered Harshvardhan Sapkal's mind; he should be admitted to a mental hospital," said Bawankule.

Police Case Filed Over Remarks

The Pune City Police registered a case against Harshwardhan Sapkal earlier in the day, following a complaint by Dhiraj Ghate, Pune BJP City President, alleging that Sapkal made objectionable remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and compared him to Tipu Sultan.

BJP Leader Explains Complaint

According to Dhiraj Ghate, BJP Pune City President, "the case has been registered at Parvati Police Station against Harshwardhan Sapkal for comparing Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Tipu Sultan, he hurt the sentiments of Hindus who believe and consider Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as God. I don't understand by making such a statement, which hurts the sentiments, what point Harshwardhan Sapkal wants to prove? This is why we are here at Parvati Police, who made the complaint against him, and a case has been registered against Harshwardhan Sapkal."

Charges Filed Under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

The case against Harshwardhan Sapkal is registered under sections 192, 196(1), 196(2), 352 and 356(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The complaint alleges that Sapkal's remarks hurt the sentiments of Hindus and followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and had the potential to disturb communal harmony.

The Controversial Comparison

Earlier on Saturday, speaking to reporters on the controversy surrounding a portrait of Tipu Sultan displayed in the office of Malegaon Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor Shan-e-Hind Nihal Ahmed, which was opposed by the Shiv Sena and other groups, Sapkal said in Marathi that the Mysore ruler had followed Shivaji Maharaj's ideals. "The kind of bravery that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj possessed and the concept of 'Swarajya' (self-rule) that he introduced... much later, following in that very tradition and taking inspiration from his ideals, Tipu Sultan waged war against the British," Sapkal said."

In that sense, Tipu Sultan was a great warrior who displayed immense bravery and was a true son of India. He never allowed any poisonous or communal ideas to sway him. As a symbol of bravery, we should view Tipu Sultan as equivalent to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," he added. (ANI)