Maha Kumbh 2025 will be the grandest ever to date: Yogi Adityanath

Kurukshetra: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, said that the Maha Kumbh 2025 will be the grandest ever to date.

Addressing saints and devotees from across the country at a programme hosted by the Dera Siddh Baba Garibnath Math in Pehowa, the CM extended an invitation to the upcoming Maha Kumbh, stating, “This grandest celebration of Sanatan Dharma will surpass all previous Kumbhs in size and grandeur.”

The programs that were held on the occasion, included Aathman, Batis Dhuni, and Shankhadhal Bhandara.

Yogi Adityanath also congratulated Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on his recent electoral victory, expressing gratitude to the people of Haryana. He praised their support, stating that they embodied Lord Krishna's words, "Paritranaay Sadhunaam, Vinaashay Cha Dushkritam."

Emphasizing the importance of upholding good, Yogi Adityanath remarked that the ultimate duty is to safeguard the good and consign harmful forces to the abyss. He elaborated on the principles of religion, Abhudaya and Nishreyas, noting that achieving Nishreyas, or the highest spiritual good, is possible only through the pursuit of Abhudaya, uplifting the weakest.

Yogi Adityanath explained that religion has two core objectives: Abhudaya and Nishreyas. Abhudaya represents worldly progress, where one channels energy toward public welfare in alignment with individual capabilities, requiring wise decision-making. "For progress, we need good saints in the religious field and the right people in development efforts. Positive results stem from choosing virtuous individuals," he remarked.

Praising the people of Haryana, CM Yogi said, "The people of Haryana have made a wise choice. This land is the land of Lord Krishna’s ‘Karmayog.’ Those who act wrongly will face unfavorable outcomes."

He further elaborated on Nishreyas, noting that a yogi or committed householder cannot achieve spiritual fulfillment, or Nishreyas, by ignoring worldly duties, or Abhudaya. "When we selflessly work toward worldly progress, the benefits manifest in this way."*

He added that this commitment not only establishes a foundation for achieving public welfare and development in this world but also leads to the path of salvation.

"These are the twin requirements of religion. Since ancient times, saints have gathered with these intentions, and the extraordinary acts of divine beings who have blessed this land continue to shape our festivals and celebrations", he remarked.

Recalling his memories, Yogi Adityanath spoke of a cherished bhajan by revered Guru Shri Triloknath Babu ji of the Guru Gorakhnath Ashram in Junagadh, saying, "Sant hain suhaagi, rehte sada magan, jaate hai jis lok mein sada karte chaman" (Saints are ever-blessed, always in joy, bringing beauty to every realm they enter).

Yogi Adityanath reflected on Pehowa's significant spiritual legacy, noting that the teachings of Yogi Satyanath ji from this land spread across the country. However, in recent generations, the area's condition had declined, he noted.

Expressing his happiness, Yogi Adityanath praised Mahant Shernath for renewing the faith of devotees by revitalizing not only Pehowa, but also long-neglected holy sites in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli.

"This sacred land, which had been declining for four generations, is now on a path to revitalization under the guidance of a ‘yogi’, he pointed out. He emphasized that Pehowa is the holy ground of the renowned Siddha Yogi Garibnath ji of the Nath sect.

Yogi Adityanath noted that the event is taking place on the banks of the revered Maa Saraswati, and that the Haryana government is fully committed to reviving the Saraswati River. He emphasized that this effort also requires the collective responsibility of saints and the public.

"Preserving every drop of water, purifying water sources, undertaking plantation drives, and practicing natural and cow-based farming will be essential steps in rejuvenating this river," he said, adding that it’s everyone’s duty to protect India’s rivers.

Clarifying the essence of religion, he said that true spirituality does not mean abandoning society. "No Yogeshwar ever called migration a part of religion," he asserted, referring to Adi Shankaracharya, a saint from Kerala, who established four spiritual centers in the four corners of India through public awareness and ‘shashtrartha.’ "Today, we see the unified form of our nation that he envisioned," he remarked.

Yogi Adityanath, referencing Kashi Vishwanath Dham, noted that while it once couldn’t accommodate even ten devotees, it can now host 50,000 at once. Similarly, after 500 years, Lord Shri Ram has been enshrined in his grand temple in Ayodhya.

He assured that the Maha Kumbh of 2025 will be the largest and most magnificent yet, with revered saints of Sanatan Dharma gathering alongside devotees in this global event.

He emphasized that the double-engine BJP government is fully committed to ensuring the presence of esteemed saints and to safeguarding every sacred site connected to Sanatan Dharma, Siddhas, Saints, and Avtaar Purush. "Preserving our heritage is essential to realizing a bright future," he stated.

Extending his Diwali wishes to the people of Haryana, Yogi Adityanath expressed confidence that India will become a developed nation and a global superpower by 2047 through a harmonious blend of heritage and development.

The event was attended by Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini; ‘Varishth’ Yogeshwar Srimahant Shernath Ji Maharaj; Vice President of the Nath sect and Rajasthan Assembly MLA Srimahant Balaknath Ji; along with other notable figures including Samudranath Ji, Yogi Krishnanath Ji, Chaitainath Ji, Laharnath Ji, Rajnath Ji, Poorannath Ji Maharaj, Harinath Ji, Shernath Ji, Keshavnath Ji, Sundarainath Ji, Panchamnath Ji, Roopnath Ji, Ravindra Puri Ji, Sampurnanand Ji, Tarangnath Ji, Rudrapuri Ji, Bhallegiri Ji, Kamalnath Ji, Maheshgiri Ji, former Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Rana, former MP Sunita Duggal, Kaniram, renowned bhajan singer Kanhaiya Mittal, as well as saints associated with the Shaddarshan sect and a large number of devotees.

