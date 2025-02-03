Maha Kumbh 2025: Over 6 million devotees take holy dip at Triveni Sangam on Basant Panchami's 3rd Amrit Snan

Over 6.22 million devotees took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam on Basant Panchami’s third 'Amrit Snan' during Maha Kumbh 2025. Over 349.7 million have participated since January 13. The Uttar Pradesh government’s arrangements were praised as saints and pilgrims celebrated the auspicious occasion.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 3, 2025, 9:17 AM IST

More than 6.22 million devotees took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam as of 8 am on Monday on the third 'Amrit Snan' on the occasion of Basant Panchami, officials said. The last 'Amrit Snan' of Maha Kumbh 2025 is taking place today on the occasion of Basant Panchami.  

As of February 2, according to the Uttar Pradesh Information Department, over 349.7 million (34.97 crore) devotees have participated in the sacred bathing ritual since the commencement of the Maha Kumbh Mela on January 13. The number of Kalpwasis--devotees observing month-long spiritual austerities--has exceeded 1 million, adding to the spiritual fervour.  

Apart from this, a total of 5.22 million pilgrims have taken a dip today as part of the Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami. Flower petals were also showered on devotees taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam on the occasion of Basant Panchami.  

Prayagraj witnessed a massive influx of devotees on the occasion of Basant Panchami, with thousands taking a holy dip in the sacred Triveni Sangam- the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati. Niranjani Akhara Chief Kailashanand Giri Maharaj, along with sadhus from various Akharas, participated in the Amrit Snan. Naga Sadhus also took a holy dip, marking the auspicious occasion.  

The Uttar Pradesh government has made elaborate arrangements in Prayagraj for the occasion, which have been praised by devotees and saints. Devotees in large numbers have come to take the holy dip, and the government's arrangements are "commendable." Many devotees also expressed their appreciation, with one saying, "The arrangements are very good. PM Modi and CM Yogi have ensured a smooth and safe experience for pilgrims. I extend my best wishes to everyone on Basant Panchami and MahaKumbh2025."  

The Hindu festival of Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami, Shri Panchami, and Saraswati Panchami, is celebrated on the first day of spring and falls on the fifth day of the month of Magha. It also heralds the start of Holi preparations, which take place forty days following the feast. Maa Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of learning, music, and the arts, is honoured throughout the festival.  

Till now, over 340 million (34 crore) devotees have participated in the sacred bathing ritual since the commencement of the Maha Kumbh Mela on January 13, according to the Uttar Pradesh Information Department. The number of Kalpwasis--devotees observing month-long spiritual austerities--has exceeded 1 million, adding to the spiritual fervour.

