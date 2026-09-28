An 18-member IAF cycling expedition from Kanyakumari to Kargil reached Jammu. Part of a three-phase journey, it pays tribute to Kargil War heroes and marks the 94th IAF anniversary, culminating at the Kargil War Memorial on October 8.

Kanyakumari to Kargil: An Expedition of Tribute

An Indian Air Force (IAF) cycling expedition from Kanyakumari to Kargil reached Jammu on Monday as part of its three-phase journey to pay tribute to the Kargil War heroes and commemorate the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force.

The 18-member team is currently undertaking the third phase of the expedition, which began from New Delhi on September 22 and is scheduled to culminate at the Kargil War Memorial on October 8, Air Force Day.

Group Captain AK Singh, the team leader, said the expedition was planned in three stages, covering the route from Kanyakumari to Hyderabad, Hyderabad to Delhi, and Delhi to the National War Memorial and Kargil War Memorial. “This was an Air Force cycle expedition planned from Kanyakumari to Kargil, structured in three stages. The first two stages have already been completed, and we are currently in the third stage. We started from New Delhi on September 22. Our goal is to reach the Kargil War Memorial on October 8th to pay tribute to our brave soldiers, marking the occasion of the 94th Air Force Day. There are 18 of us,” Group Captain Singh told ANI.

He said the expedition was aimed at remembering the supreme sacrifice of the soldiers who fought in the Kargil War and carrying their legacy forward. “The journey that we have started is an expedition that started from Kanyakumari and is in three phases. Kanyakumari to Hyderabad, Hyderabad to New Delhi, and New Delhi to the Delhi National War Memorial and the Kargil War Memorial. At present, we are underway on the third phase of this expedition, and the purpose is to remember the supreme sacrifice of our Kargil War heroes as well as to celebrate the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force,” he said.

Team's Journey and Message

Recalling the team's experience during the expedition, Singh said the cyclists had travelled through different terrains but remained motivated by the purpose of the journey. “All of us travelled through different terrains; however, since everybody was bound by a clear purpose, all of us were highly motivated to reach the final destination, Kargil. We have already crossed Jammu, and on the way, everybody is high on morale and zeal,” he said.

Singh also highlighted the message the expedition seeks to convey to the youth, urging them to remember the sacrifices of the Kargil War heroes and contribute towards the nation. “The message to the youth is absolutely very clear. This expedition is basically for remembering the Kargil War heroes, their supreme sacrifice, and to continue the legacy forward with the commitment of every individual to this nation,” he said.

Celebrating the Indian Air Force

Air Force Day marks the official induction of the IAF in 1932. Every year, the day is celebrated in the presence of the Indian Air Force chief and senior officers.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) was officially raised on October 8, 1932, as an auxiliary air force of the British Empire supporting the United Kingdom's Royal Air Force, and the first operational squadron was created in April 1933. Major operations undertaken by the IAF include Operation Safed Sagar (1999), Operation Meghdoot (1984), Operation Poomalai (1987), Operation Cactus (1988), and Operation Bandar (2019). (ANI)