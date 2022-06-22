Explained: The real reason behind the Maha Vikas Aghadi mutiny

The MLAs said they are not upset with the Sena leadership but with the alliance partners -- Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress.

Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs who are currently camping in Assam capital Guwahati along with Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government minister Eknath Shinde have said that they are not upset with the Sena leadership but with the alliance partners -- Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress. A Maharashtra Shiv Sena minister said they were unhappy with the manner in which the NCP and the Congress have been functioning.

The Shiv Sena MLAs, whose rebellion has plunged the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government into a crisis, reached a star hotel in Guwahati city by a chartered flight early Wednesday morning.

Maharashtra minister Sandipan Bhumare, who is among the dissidents, told media persons that they had complained to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that it was getting difficult to work with the NCP and Congress ministers. It was very difficult for us to get our proposals and work requests approved by their ministers.

To a query, Bhumare said he was given a cabinet portfolio and was satisfied with it.



"I need to address the grievances of my people as a people's representative. Because of these two alliance partners, I could not do it properly," he said.

Another dissident Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsath said that 35 party legislators were in Guwahati and that by evening, more MLAs would be arriving. He claimed that their grouping had the support of three independent MLAs.

Shirsath claimed that the 'hostile behaviour' of the state NCP and Congress ministers forced the Sena legislators to revolt.

