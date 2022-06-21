Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shiv Sena's internal matter, Uddhav Thackeray will resolve: Sharad Pawar after Eknath Shinde rebellion

    "We are fully confident that Uddhav Thackeray will resolve this," Pawar said, emphasising that the crisis was an "internal Shiv Sena matter" that had nothing to do with the other coalition partners at present.

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 21, 2022, 3:18 PM IST

    Amid a major crisis for Maharashtra's ruling coalition due to a rebellion by 22 MLAs, Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said, "We will find a way out of this situation." Sharad Pawar said he "may meet" Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tonight. 

    The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra coalition entered crisis mode after minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, and 21 other MLAs relocated to a hotel in Surat, Gujarat, which the BJP governs.

    According to reports, Eknath Shinde, who has been sulking for some time, wants to be Chief Minister.

    "Eknath Shinde has never expressed a desire to be Chief Minister. The Shiv Sena holds the position of Chief Minister. The NCP holds the position of Deputy Chief Minister. This is a Shiv Sena internal matter; whatever they decide, we will support them," Sharad Pawar stated.

    "We don't believe any changes to the government are necessary," he added.

    His words suggested that Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena may struggle to offer the post of Deputy Chief Minister to appease the sulking Eknath Shinde.

    Pawar stated that the Shiv Sena had said that the situation would be clarified after an "in-depth study" in the afternoon.

    "We will work on our strategy once we know the ground reality," he said.

    As the Shiv Sena scrambles for numbers, Pawar, the man who stitched the ruling coalition by bringing together ideologically opposed parties, is critical to the coalition's stability.

    Pawar's party has 53 MLAs, which could be critical even for the opposition BJP in an attempt to destabilise the government.

    The NCP leader laughed off questions about a possible alliance with the BJP.
     

