'Will never cheat...': Eknath Shinde shares cryptic tweet as Shiv Sena sacks him

The crisis erupted in the state a day after the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which included the Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress, suffered a defeat in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections. Meanwhile, Ajay Chaudhary, Shiv Sena MLA from Sewri, has replaced Eknath Shinde as the new Legislative Party leader.

Amid the ongoing political crisis, the Shiv Sena sacked Eknath Shinde from the party post on Tuesday after he reportedly moved to a Surat hotel in Gujarat with 21 other MLAs. Meanwhile, Ajay Chaudhary, another lawmaker, has replaced him. The decision was made during a meeting convened by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at his Varsha house.

Meanwhile, Shinde took to Twitter and wrote in Marathi: "We are Balasaheb's staunch Shiv Sainiks ... Balasaheb has taught us Hindutva .. We have never and will never cheat for power regarding Balasaheb's thoughts and Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb's teachings"

Meanwhile, NCP president Sharad Pawar tried to blame the BJP for Maharashtra's present political turmoil. Pawar told the reporters in Delhi that this is the third effort to destabilise the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) administration, but he is certain that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray would be able to handle the issue.

In response to the MLC polls loss, he stated, "Cross voting occurs in such polls; this is nothing new. We'll figure it out." The opposition BJP gained an additional seat out of the ten seats up for grabs as its fifth candidate benefited from cross-voting.

The BJP won all five of the seats it contested, despite having enough votes to elect four candidates. The Sena and NCP both gained two seats, but Congress was dealt a blow when one of its two nominees was defeated.

