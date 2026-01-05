The Magh Mela 2026 has commenced in Prayagraj, with an estimated 31 lakh devotees taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam for the 'Shahi Snan' on Paush Purnima. Officials and pilgrims praised the smooth and well-organised arrangements for the event.

Over 3 Million Devotees Mark First 'Shahi Snan'

A massive influx of devotees was witnessed at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj as pilgrims from across the country gathered for the 'Shahi Snan' of Magh Mela 2026 to take a holy dip in the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

Divisional Commissioner Saumya Agarwal said the first auspicious bathing ritual of Paush Purnima was conducted smoothly and praised the arrangements made by the administration on Sunday. "Yesterday was the first auspicious bath of Paush Purnima, and the bathing ritual was completed successfully. Approximately 31 lakh devotees took a dip in the holy waters, and there were no problems anywhere at the fair. All the arrangements were in order... Today, there is a huge crowd of devotees at the fair, and the fair has officially begun. All the arrangements are running smoothly," the Divisional Commissioner told ANI.

Pilgrims Praise Arrangements Across Major Cities

Devotees expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made by the administration. Speaking to ANI, Shailesh Kumar Pathak, who arrived from Pratapgarh, said, "We came here for the 'Shahi Snan', and the arrangements are very good."

Another devotee from Banaras praised the facilities, saying that the arrangements were quite well-organised and allowed for a smooth holy dip. By 3 PM on Saturday, approximately 24 lakh people had taken a holy dip in the Ganges in Prayagraj on the occasion of Paush Purnima, marking the first bathing day of the Magh Mela.

According to the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Office, in Varanasi, 1 million devotees have so far taken a dip in the Ganges at various ghats. In Ayodhya, 5.5 lakh devotees participated and in Mathura, 2.5 lakh devotees took the ritual bath.

The Significance of Magh Mela

The Magh Mela of Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), which takes place at the divine Triveni Sangam, the place of confluence of the sacred rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the legendary Saraswati, is one of the largest pilgrimages in India.

The pilgrimage is named after the Hindu month of Magh, which typically falls in January-February. The Prayag Magh Mela is a 45-day pilgrimage that begins on Paush Purnima (the full moon day of the month of Paush) and ends on Mahashivaratri, spanning the entire month of Magh.

The mela commences on the full moon day of Paush with the snan (ritual dip). Over the course of the fair, there are a total of six ritual snans, viz. on Paush Purnima, Makar Sankranti (beginning of Magh), Shattila Ekadashi (day of the waning of moon- Krishna Pakhsa- in the month of Magh), Mauni Amavasya (the no moon day of Magh when people take vow of silence), Basant Panchami (also called Magha Shukla Panchami, the fifth day of the waxing phase of moon in Magh), Achala Saptami (seventh day of waxing phase of moon in Magh, celebrated as the birthday of Lord Surya), Jaya Ekadashi (the day of fasting observed on the eleventh day of the waxing phase of moon in Magh) and Magh Purnima (the full moon day in Magh). The annual Magh Mela transforms into the Kumbh Mela every fourth year at Prayag, and into the Maha Kumbh Mela every twelfth year, drawing millions of devout pilgrims to the grand event. (ANI)