    Madras High Court dismisses petition against Udhayanidhi Stalin over 'Sanatana Dharma' remarks

    Madras HC dismisses petition against Udhayanidhi Stalin over 'Sanatana Dharma' remarks AJR
    First Published Mar 6, 2024, 2:41 PM IST

    The Madras High Court on Wednesday (March 6) criticized the police for their lack of action against Tamil Nadu ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin and Sekar Babu over controversial remarks, denouncing it as a "dereliction of duty." A petition seeking permission to conduct a conference aimed at "eradicating Dravidian ideology" was dismissed by the court.

    Udhayanidhi stands by his comments on Sanathana Dharma, while BJP leaders accuse DMK and INDIA bloc of being anti-Hinduism. Police cases have been filed against Udhayanidhi, with another case regarding his speech currently under consideration by the Madras High Court.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sole indelible ink provider reaches 70% production mark

    In its observations, the Madras High Court expressed dissatisfaction with the police's failure to take action against Tamil Nadu ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin and Sekar Babu for their alleged inflammatory remarks.

    The court dismissed a petition seeking permission to conduct a conference aimed at countering the one where Udhayanidhi made controversial remarks, suggesting that the petition resulted from the police's dereliction of duty.

    The judge emphasized the responsibility of those in power to avoid speeches that divide people based on ideology, caste, or religion. Udhayanidhi reiterated his stance on Sanathana Dharma, asserting that he did not say anything wrong and would face the case legally.

    The court, in its order passed on October 31, emphasized that no person has the right to propagate divisive ideas or conduct meetings to eradicate any ideology. It stated that coexistence of multiple ideologies is the identity of the country, and allowing such a conference would disturb public peace and tranquility.

    BGMI's future hangs in balance as cybersecurity division recommends discontinuation, decision soon

    Udhayanidhi had triggered a political storm in September with his remark that Sanathana Dharma must be eradicated, leading to accusations from BJP leaders that DMK and the INDIA bloc are anti-Hinduism. The minister defended his comments, citing the views of historical figures such as B R Ambedkar, 'Periyar' E V Ramasamy, and Thol Thirumalvalavan.

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2024, 3:07 PM IST
