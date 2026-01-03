Madras High Court limits Santhanakoodu Urus festival at Thirupparankundram Dargah to 50 people, banning animal sacrifice. The order comes amid ongoing tension over the Karthigai Deepam lighting, which led to protests and a self-immolation.

Court Restricts Dargah Festival

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the authorities of the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Dargah, located on the Thirupparankundram hill, to conduct only the Santhanakoodu Urus festival and to restrict the total number of participants to 50.

During the hearing, the State government submitted that permission would be granted only for the Santhanakoodu festival scheduled for January 6. It informed the court that similar permission had been granted in 2023 and that the same conditions would be followed this year as well. The government further submitted that permission would not be granted for the Kandhoori Mahautsav and that animal sacrifice, carrying meat or non-vegetarian food, and cooking non-vegetarian food would not be permitted. The court posted the matter to January 20 for the filing of a counter-affidavit.

Background of Hilltop Controversy

Last month, A group of local residents staged a protest against the flag-hoisting ceremony for the Santhanakoodu festival at the Hazrat Sikandar Dargah located atop the Thiruparankundram hill The protesters demanded that, in accordance with a court order, Karthigai Deepam be lit at the pillar near the dargah during the Tamil month of Karthigai.

The Thirumangalam Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) had granted permission for the flag-hoisting ceremony for the Santhanakoodu festival at the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah atop the Thiruparankundram hill. The Madras High Court had earlier directed the lighting of the lamp at the hilltop, which sparked major controversy, leading to a scuffle between the two communities. The state government challenged the decision, citing law-and-order concerns

Protest Turns Tragic, Political Fallout Ensues

A 40-year-old man died by self-immolation near a police booth in Madurai, protesting the non-lighting of the Karthigai Deepam atop Thiruparankundram hill despite a Madras High Court order.

BJP leader K Annamalai condemned the DMK government's "anti-Hindu" stance, while urging devotees to remain calm and trust the judiciary. BJP leader K Annamalai shared his condolences on his official X handle and also alleged the DMK Government's "anti-Hindu" stance as the reason, particularly "its refusal to allow devotees to light the sacred Karthigai Deepam on the Deepa Thoon atop the Thiruparangundram Hill, tragically ended his life today in Madurai by self-immolation."

DMK, along with other INDIA bloc allies, also moved a motion in the Lok Sabha to impeach Justice GR Swaminathan of the Madras High Court's Madurai Bench, who gave the order to light the Karthigai Deepam atop the hill. More than 100 India bloc MPs from the Lok Sabha submitted a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, accusing the judge of bias. (ANI)