The Noorjahan mango from MP's Alirajpur is famous for its size, weighing 3-5 kg and costing Rs 1,500-3,000. Grown by one family, only three trees exist, making it a rare and highly sought-after fruit that enthusiasts must pre-book.

The famous Noorjahan mango, grown in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur, stands out among the myriad mango varieties found in the country due to its unique size and weight. A single Noorjahan mango is priced between Rs 1,500 and Rs 3,000. This one-of-a-kind Noorjahan mango is found exclusively in the Kathiwada village of Alirajpur district.

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Unique Size and Weight

Orchard owner Shivraj Singh Jadhav said it is known for its massive size, and the rare Noorjahan mango variety in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district can grow heavier than a papaya, weighing between 3 and 5 kilograms per fruit. Jadhav said, "The Noorjahan mango, found in the orchard of Shivraj Singh Jadhav in Katthiwada village, Alirajpur district, is truly special. While its taste is unmatched, its most significant characteristics are its size and weight. Although it may appear to have a standard size and weight in the visuals, this mango is typically larger and heavier than a papaya. Shivraj Singh Jadhav, the owner of the Noorjahan mango orchard, states that a single mango of this variety weighs between 3 and 5 kilograms."

A Fascinating Origin Story

The story behind the name of this mango, found only in Shivraj Singh Jadhav's orchard in Madhya Pradesh, is also fascinating. According to Jadhav, "Fifty years ago, his father developed this variety by grafting two types of mangoes, Jahangir and Gujarat's Rajapuri, and named it after the actress Noorjahan. There are only three trees of this Noorjahan variety in the entire country, and all three are located in Shivraj Singh's orchard. Although the Horticulture Department and Shivraj Jadhav himself have made several attempts to propagate it, the number of trees has not yet been increased."

High Demand and Limited Supply

He stated, "The fame of the Noorjahan mango is such that as soon as the mango season arrives, tourists and mango enthusiasts from far and wide flock to Katthiwada to see it. Moreover, enthusiasts often have to pre-book and wait for months to get their hands on this mango. Since production is limited to just three trees, many are often left disappointed."

Legacy and Conservation Challenges

The Noorjahan mango has been a major source of income for about three generations of the Jadhav family. The younger generation of the family, which cultivates over 35 varieties of mangoes in its orchard, wishes to carry this legacy forward. Young members of the third generation are deeply committed to the propagation of the Noorjahan mango; they aim to collaborate with the government to cultivate new saplings, ensuring that this unique variety does not go extinct and remains available for future generations. Only three trees of this variety remain, making their conservation crucial.

Although the Horticulture Department has attempted to propagate this special variety, they have not yet succeeded. Shivraj Jadhav mentions that the department attempted to graft around 70 Noorjahan saplings, but those efforts did not yield success.

National Acclaim and Global Aspirations

"A single Noorjahan mango is priced between Rs 1,500 and Rs 3,000. This mango has won several national awards. Many prominent figures, including former Presidents of India, have tasted the Noorjahan," Jadhav said. Now, Shivraj Jadhav aims to gain international recognition for this variety. (ANI)