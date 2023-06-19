Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Madhya Pradesh: Three men, who forced man to bark like dog arrested under NSA; homes razed

    On Monday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, called for exemplary action against the three and directed that their homes be razed. They can also be held for up to 12 months, and even longer if fresh evidence is provided, under the NSA.

    The National Security Act (NSA) was slapped against three men -- Sameer, Sajid, and Faizan Lal-- for allegedly putting a man on a leash and were heard on video ordering him to "bark like a dog". The victim, identified as Vijay Ramchandani, has alleged in his police complaint that he was being forced to convert into Islam.

    In the 48 second video clip, a man held on a leash sits on his haunches, hands folded, as someone orders him to "become a dog" and apologise.

    "While beating me up, they asked me to become a Muslim and start eating beef. They said I was a coward, and they could have killed me that day," said the First Information Report filed by Vijay Ramchandani.

    He said he knew Faizan, Sahil and Samir, who allegedly blocked his way, slapped him and searched his pockets.

    "Sameer was standing at a distance and was saying kill him, search the pockets thoroughly, you will find something," said Vijay in his complaint.

    At the same time, three more men -- Bilal, Mufid and Sahil Baccha -- arrived in a car and they, too, allegedly started beating him up. They threatened him with a knife, and took him to another place on a motorcycle, snatched the keys of his scooter, and his two phones, the FIR said.

    Two of the attackers allegedly tied a belt around his neck, started kicking him, and abusing his mother and sister. They demanded money at knifepoint, and the victim handed over ₹ 700-800 and two phones out of fear, the FIR said.

