The Madhya Pradesh government tabled the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, 2026, in the state assembly. The bill, approved by CM Mohan Yadav's cabinet, aims to ensure equal rights for all citizens and makes MP the fourth state to move towards UCC.

MP Becomes Fourth State to Move Towards UCC

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday tabled the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, 2026, in the State Legislative Assembly during the Monsoon Session. State Minister Gautam Tetwal introduced the Bill in the House after the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, approved the draft legislation on Sunday.

The proposed legislation seeks to implement a Uniform Civil Code in the state, making Madhya Pradesh the fourth state in the country to move towards implementing the law. The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill has been introduced and passed in three states: Uttarakhand (February 2024), Gujarat (March 2026), and Assam (May 2026).

'Equal Rights Without Discrimination': CM Mohan Yadav

Announcing the Cabinet's decision on Sunday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had said, "Today, the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet has wholeheartedly and unanimously approved the Uniform Civil Code Bill, 2026. I wish to extend my congratulations to my esteemed Cabinet colleagues and to all of you."

He had said the law aims to ensure equal rights for all citizens without discrimination. "We have taken a resolution to ensure that everyone in society receives equal rights without any discrimination. Whether it is Ram, Rahim, Ravinder, or Robin - everyone should be granted equal rights," the Chief Minister had said.

Ministers Welcome Move, Reassure Tribal Communities

Earlier, Cabinet Minister Pratima Bagri expressed confidence that the people of Madhya Pradesh would support the proposed legislation. "We are discussing the Uniform Civil Code, and Madhya Pradesh is set to become the fourth state to implement it across the entire region. It fosters a spirit of harmony and reflects a perspective that views all citizens equally... I fully support the UCC, and I am confident that the people of Madhya Pradesh will support it as well," Bagri told ANI.

Cabinet Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah also welcomed the Cabinet's decision, saying the proposed law would mark "a new chapter" for the country while rejecting allegations that it would affect tribal customs. "There has been absolutely no interference with the customs, traditions, cultural values, practices, or lifestyles of tribal communities," Shah told ANI, urging the Opposition to read the draft Bill before criticising it.

Another Cabinet Minister, Krishna Gaur, termed the Cabinet's approval of the draft Bill a "historic decision" and said the Uniform Civil Code was "a necessity for our country".

The Bill was approved by the state Cabinet during its meeting held in Jagdishpur on Sunday before being introduced in the Assembly on Monday. (ANI)